Aho shakes off nerves, leads Hurricanes over Kraken in home country 

On the power play, Jackson Blake gained the attacking blue line with speed and was looking for Aho, who was driving the net. Blake’s pass tipped off the stick of Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson and a falling-down Aho jabbed at it with his stick, steering it past goalie Philipp Grubauer for a 2-0 lead at 12:50 of the first.

Aho, jumped up, pumping his fist, a smile cutting across his face.

What made Aho’s first goal more incredible is the fact that he scored his first two career goals against the German goalie, then with the Washington Capitals, exactly 10 years ago Thursday.

Aho said a staffer told him before the game that it was the anniversary of his first goal and found it all to be quite serendipitous.

“I’m not a big believer in that stuff, but obviously that was pretty cool to know it before the game,” Aho said. It’s kind of crazy coincidence.”

Coach Rod Brind’Amour, a Carolina assistant at the time, saw those first two goals and every one of the 320 that have followed. He said the goals here are further testament to the work Aho has done to turn potential into production after he was selected the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 35) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

“I’ve been fortunate to be with him since he came into the League and I remember his first practice, a development practice when he showed up, and I remember talking to the guys, (saying) ‘I don’t know if he’s going to make it because he’s just a kid.’

“He was so little and he just willed himself into becoming the player he is. You knew it meant a lot to him because he doesn’t celebrate like (that).”

Aho scored again, at 11:41 of the third, ripping a slap shot past Grubauer.