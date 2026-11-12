Sebastian Aho scored two goals in his home country, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at the 2026 NHL Global Series at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday.
Aho lifts Hurricanes to Global Series win against Kraken in home country
Finnish forward scores twice for Carolina; Grubauer makes 26 saves for Seattle
Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Juuso Valimaki, a native of Tampere, Finland, scored for the Hurricanes (15-3-2), who have won three in a row and seven of their past eight. Brandon Bussi made 12 saves.
Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Kraken (9-7-1), who have lost three of the past four. Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.
The two teams meet again at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).
Ehlers gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 11:44 of the first period on a wrist shot from inside the blue line with Jackson Blake setting a screen at the top of the crease.
Aho, who is from Rauma, Finland, scored on the power play to extend the lead to 2-0 at 12:50 when he redirected an elevated pass from Blake at the left post. Carolina went on the power play after Seattle unsuccessfully used a coach's challenge for goaltender interference on Ehlers' goal.
Valimaki made it 3-0 at 9:34 of the second period. Logan Stankoven won a faceoff back to Valimaki, who scored under the crossbar on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
Aho finished a give-and-go with K'Andre Miller with a one-timer to extend the lead to 4-0 at 11:41 of the third period.
Gaudreau jumped on a loose puck after a turnover and scored from the right hash marks to make it 4-1 at 13:15.
Carolina forward Taylor Hall, the No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, became the first player in NHL history to skate in his 1,000th game outside of North America.
Bid on Global Series Finland Memorabilia!
Now available on NHL Auctions, game-worn jerseys from the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken from 2026 Global Series Finland, plus pucks from practices, warmups and games in Helsinki