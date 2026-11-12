Aho lifts Hurricanes to Global Series win against Kraken in home country

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Juuso Valimaki, a native of Tampere, Finland, scored for the Hurricanes (15-3-2), who have won three in a row and seven of their past eight. Brandon Bussi made 12 saves.

Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Kraken (9-7-1), who have lost three of the past four. Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.

The two teams meet again at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

Ehlers gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 11:44 of the first period on a wrist shot from inside the blue line with Jackson Blake setting a screen at the top of the crease.

Aho, who is from Rauma, Finland, scored on the power play to extend the lead to 2-0 at 12:50 when he redirected an elevated pass from Blake at the left post. Carolina went on the power play after Seattle unsuccessfully used a coach's challenge for goaltender interference on Ehlers' goal.

Valimaki made it 3-0 at 9:34 of the second period. Logan Stankoven won a faceoff back to Valimaki, who scored under the crossbar on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Aho finished a give-and-go with K'Andre Miller with a one-timer to extend the lead to 4-0 at 11:41 of the third period.

Gaudreau jumped on a loose puck after a turnover and scored from the right hash marks to make it 4-1 at 13:15.

Carolina forward Taylor Hall, the No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, became the first player in NHL history to skate in his 1,000th game outside of North America.