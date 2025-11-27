2025 Prospects Challenge: 4 things learned in Game 2

Villeneuve showcases 2-way defenseman skills; Plante’s clutch play inspired by Kane

villeneuve-celebration2

© Jenn Pierce, CHL

By Adam Kimelman
Adam Kimelman

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta -- Xavier Villeneuve is expected to be selected early in the 2026 NHL Draft because of his sublime offensive skills.

But the defenseman from Blainville-Boisbriand in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League was able to showcase the full scope of his abilities in the Canadian Hockey League's 4-3 victory against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the second game of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday.

Villeneuve, who received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list, scored the game-winning goal at 16:49 of the third period.

With Team CHL on the power play, he found space at the front of the net and tipped a shot by Carson Carels past goalie Luke Carrithers.

"I learned couple lessons from my buddy Mateo Nobert (Vegas Golden Knights) in Boisbriand," Villeneuve said. "I think he scored 14 goals from net front last year. I know he's going to talk to me about it."

That goal doesn't happen, however, without a different kind of impressive play by Villeneuve. With Team CHL down 3-2 in the second period, it was his well-timed hip check on Team NTDP forward Blake Zielinski near the left-wing boards that allowed the puck to roll back to teammate Maddox Dagenais. Dagenais sent the puck across the zone to Alessandro Di Iorio, who scored at 16:31 to tie the game.

"I think that was just to create space for my buddy," Villeneuve said. "So that was an offensive play in my mind. But I wanted to come here and be a two-way defenseman for sure."

villeneuve-celebration-game2

© Jenn Pierce, CHL

Villeneuve leads QMJHL defensemen with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 23 games, but his all-around game certainly left a solid impression on the NHL scouts in attendance.

"He's a pretty impressive player," Team CHL coach Willie Desjardins said. "I didn't know a lot about him; I didn't know a lot about his character. But he is a really impressive player, and he was great in the leadership group. ... What a player on the ice. He played hard. He was pretty impressive."

Here are 4 things learned from the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge:

Victor-y celebration

Victor Plante generally doesn't disobey a command from his coach. But he ignored the bench Wednesday and went on to score the winning goal at 5:53 of the 20-minute, 3-on-3 tiebreaker.

Sammy Nelson reversed a puck out of the right corner in the Team CHL zone back to Plante near the blue line. Despite his coaches yelling for him to take the puck out of the zone and reset, the B-rated forward cut around a defender, found open space in the middle of the ice and scored low past the glove of goalie Zachary Jovanovski.

"Our coach is yelling take it out of the zone, I said no," Plante said. "Took it to the net, saw a lane to shoot so I shot and it went in. It's pretty exciting."

Exciting enough for the 17-year-old to steal the heartbreaker celebration from one of his hockey heroes, Patrick Kane.

Plante had even sent a Kane video to some of his teammates as motivation. Not that they were surprised to see something Kane-related from Plante.

"If you could ask this team, way too many [Kane videos]," he said. "It's like every day I'm watching some kind of Patrick Kane thing."

plante-celebration-game2

© Jenn Pierce, CHL

Shilov a world traveler

At 17 years old, Egor Shilov has lived in more places than most people far older.

In the past two seasons, the native of Tyumen, Russia, has gone from the Long Island Gulls AAA team to Green Bay of the United States Hockey League. This season, the A-rated forward is playing for Victoriaville, where he leads the team and QMJHL rookies with 31 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 23 games.

And next for him will be Boston University, potentially as soon as next season.

"It's a little bit crazy, but it's always good to go out from your comfortable zone," Shilov said. "I think it's good for me and good for my English language [skills]. So it's really good for me."

2027 preview for Glance, Nelson

Team NTDP had four underage players in their lineup for the two games who could be strong prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft: forwards Jamie Glance and Sammy Nelson, and defensemen Abe Barnett and Tyler Martyniuk.

Nelson had a goal and an assist in Team NTDP's 4-2 win on Tuesday and had an assist on Plante's tiebreaker goal. Glance scored a goal in both games.

Glance said he appreciated the opportunity to give scouts an early look at what he's capable of.

"It's definitely an advantage," he said. "It's nice not having that pressure on your back as much, because you have an extra year to grow and develop."

They've already impressed their older teammates.

"They're great players," Team NTDP captain Casey Mutryn said. "I'm fortunate enough to play with Sammy on a line, and I live with Jamie. They're two incredibly talented guys, bring a ton of skill to the table. Jamie's a dog, and so is Sammy as well. They're both just great players. Can't say enough good things about them."

Olympics on the prospects’ minds

The 2026 NHL Draft prospects are just as excited as other hockey fans for what's to come at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It will be the first time NHL players will take part in the event since 2014. And for most of the prospects, it will be the first time they really will be able to appreciate what best-on-best hockey looks like.

"It's been something that I've been looking forward to as a fan just watching," said Mutryn, a B-rated skater. "But I'm sure the guys playing in it are looking forward to it as well. So should be awesome."

Villeneuve said the 4 Nations Face-Off last season was a great preview of what's to come when the Olympic tournament is held Feb. 11-22.

"I watched the 4 Nations, and it was amazing," he said. "And then to watch these Olympics, it's going to be great. For the first time in I don't know how many years to get those NHL players back, it's going to be awesome."

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team CHL defenseman Ryan Lin agreed that the 4 Nations was the perfect appetizer.

"The 4 Nations was awesome," the A-rated skater said. "I think everyone in Canada kind of came together when that happened, teams, coaches, players. That was like the most fun hockey I've watched in a while. And that's kind of gearing up for this. I think the Olympics are going to be awesome. Canada's gonna have a great team. I'm excited to watch them, Cale (Makar) and all those guys on the blue line. I think the U.S. is coming for them too, though. I'm excited to see how it all plays out. It'll definitely be a good bonding moment for our team back in Vancouver to just watch it and feel that excitement."

