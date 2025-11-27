2025 Prospects Challenge: 4 things learned in Game 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta -- Xavier Villeneuve is expected to be selected early in the 2026 NHL Draft because of his sublime offensive skills.

But the defenseman from Blainville-Boisbriand in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League was able to showcase the full scope of his abilities in the Canadian Hockey League's 4-3 victory against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the second game of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday.

Villeneuve, who received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list, scored the game-winning goal at 16:49 of the third period.

With Team CHL on the power play, he found space at the front of the net and tipped a shot by Carson Carels past goalie Luke Carrithers.