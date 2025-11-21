CHL notebook: Top Eastern Conference NHL prospects

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week, a look at some of the top prospects for Eastern Conference NHL teams.

With the CHL season in its third month, several of the top prospects selected by Eastern Conference NHL teams have stepped up their play. Here are some of the top performers to watch right now (listed in alphabetical order; all stats are through games Wednesday).

Cole Chandler, C, Shawinigan, QMJHL (Boston Bruins)

It's been a good month so far for Chandler, who has nine points (six goals, three assists) in seven games this month. That includes his first two-goal game of the season against Rouyn-Noranda on Nov. 8, and his second eight days later against Sherbrooke.

The 18-year-old, selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (No. 133) of the 2025 NHL Draft, has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

Filip Ekberg, RW, Ottawa, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes)

Ekberg had a goal and an assist against Niagara on Nov. 15 to give him 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during a season-long seven-game point streak that ended Wednesday. One night earlier, the 18-year-old had his most productive game of the season, scoring the game-winning goal and adding two assists in a win against Sarnia.

Selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (No. 221) of the 2025 draft, Ekberg has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 14 games.

Rudy Guimond, G, Moncton, QMJHL (Detroit Red Wings)

After a slow start to the season, Guimond has started to look more like the goalie who went 24-1-0 in 25 combined regular-season and playoff games after joining Moncton last season. The 20-year-old is 6-0-0 with a 1.15 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and two shutouts in his past six games.

For the season, Guimond is 11-3-1 in 15 games. He leads the QMJHL with a .920 save percentage, is tied for second in wins, and is third in GAA (2.30). The Red Wings selected Guimond in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Miroslav Holinka, C, Edmonton, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Holinka began November with a goal and three assists against Medicine Hat on Nov. 1, and a day later, had a goal and two assists against Swift Current. Holinka has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in nine November games, including eight points (two goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak that ended Wednesday.

Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old is second for Edmonton with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 22 games.

Noah Laberge, D, Newfoundland, QMJHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Laberge has been one of the top offensive defensemen in the QMJHL this season. The 19-year-old has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in eight games in November. His 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) are tied for fourth among QMJHL defensemen, and he's tied for first with 10 power-play points (one goal, nine assists).

The Sabres selected Laberge in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2025 draft.

Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw, WHL (Washington Capitals)

Lakovic had a goal and an assist Tuesday to give him 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) during a 14-game point streak, tied for the second longest in the WHL this season. The 18-year-old leads the league with 18 goals in 21 games, and his five multigoal games this season match the five he had in 47 games last season.

Selected by the Capitals in the first round (No. 27) of the 2025 draft, Lakovic leads Moose Jaw with 29 points.

Marco Mignosa, RW, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Mignosa scored for the third straight game in a shootout loss to London on Sunday, and has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. The 20-year-old is second for Sault Ste. Marie with 11 goals and third with 22 points in 22 games.

The Lightning selected Mignosa in the seventh round (No. 215) of the 2025 draft.

Ryan Miller, C, Portland, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Miller had two assists in a win against Wenatchee on Sunday to give him 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) during a WHL-best 15-game point streak. The 18-year-old leads Portland with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 games.

The Penguins selected Miller in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2025 draft.

Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Nansi is tied for the Owen Sound lead with 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 22 games, which already is more than the 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) the 18-year-old had last season. He had his first five-point game (one goal, four assists) in three OHL seasons against Erie on Nov. 2, and has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) during an eight-game point streak.

The Maple Leafs selected Nansi in the fifth round (No. 153) of the 2025 draft.

Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers)

Nesbitt scored against Guelph on Nov. 14 and has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak. That includes his first five-point game (one goal, four assists) in three OHL seasons against Brampton on Nov. 8. The 18-year-old has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 16 games; last season it took him 24 games to reach 18 points.

The Flyers selected Nesbitt in the first round (No. 12) of the 2025 draft.

Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George, WHL (Washington Capitals)

Parascak had his first hat trick of the season against Victoria on Nov. 12, and has five goals during a three-game streak. The 19-year-old is tied for second in the WHL with 16 goals in 19 games, and his 31 points lead Prince George and are tied for sixth in the WHL.

The Capitals selected Parascak in the first round (No. 17) of the 2024 draft.

Bryce Pickford, D, Medicine Hat, WHL (Montreal Canadiens)

Pickford had his second three-point game (two goals, one assist) of the season, and had 11 shots on goal, in an overtime loss to Brandon on Nov. 15. The 19-year-old is tied for the WHL lead among defensemen with 11 goals in 20 games, and his 23 points are tied for third.

The Canadiens selected Pickford in the third round (No. 81) of the 2025 draft.