2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees announced

Award presented to player best exemplifying leadership qualities, making notable contribution to community

king clancy nominees_2526
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the 32 team nominees for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Lukas Dostal

Boston Bruins: Jordan Harris

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic

Colorado Avalanche: Sam Malinski

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marcus Foligno

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Alexander Wennberg

Seattle Kraken: Joey Daccord

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares

Utah Mammoth: Alex Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets: Gabriel Vilardi

History

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

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