Desnoyers among top 2025 draft prospects to play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

CALGARY -- Caleb Desnoyers, a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was among the 22 players selected to represent Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The tournament, which features some of the top under-18 players, will be held in Edmonton from Aug. 5-10. Canada has won the tournament the past two years and 24 times since 1991.

"We see a lot of scouts," Desnoyers said. "That's probably the first part of our season that's our draft year. It's fun. Boys want to prove themselves. But you've got to keep doing your game and not doing too much and just be yourself and scouts will see you the right way, the way you are."

Desnoyers (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) was named to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League All-Rookie Team last season after he had 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) in 60 games for Moncton. The 17-year-old center also had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, helping Canada win the gold medal.

"Here's a player that really looks competitive," said Kris Mallette, who will coach Canada at the tournament. "He battles and competes very hard. He has that skill. We talk about soft skill and hard skill. Here's a player that wants the puck and will do anything to get it. His demeanor is very personable. He comes up and asks the right questions. He wants to be a leader, and right now he is doing that by example."

Desnoyers wasn't the only potential first-round pick in the 2025 draft to make the roster. He will be joined by defensemen Matthew Schaefer of Erie (Ontario Hockey League), Reese Hamilton of Calgary (Western Hockey League), and Jackson Smith of Tri-City (WHL), as well as forwards Cole Reschny of Victoria (WHL) and Jake O’Brien of Brantford (OHL).

"It'll be fun to see how much youth and excitement and skill there is," Mallette said.

Gavin McKenna, who is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, was also named to the roster. The 16-year-old forward was named the Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year last season after he had 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 61 games for Medicine Hat (WHL). He also had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship.

"McKenna is an outstanding talent who ... is the front-runner of the 2026 NHL Draft class," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "Gavin has the elite skills and smarts to be the pulse of any team he competes with and is looking to add to his gold medal count at the Hlinka Gretzky tournament."

Said Desnoyers: "He's one of a kind. He's so smart, so skilled, so fast. Everything he does is two times faster than everyone else. He's just so good with the puck, and the way he thinks the game makes him so special. He's a good guy, too, on and off the ice. It makes it fun to play with him."

CANADA HLINKA ROSTER

GOALIES: Jack Ivankovic, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Lucas Beckman, Baie-Comeau, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible).

DEFENSEMEN: Jackson Smith, Tri-City, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Peyton Kettles, Swift Current, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Matthew Schaefer, Erie, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Reese Hamilton, Calgary, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Quinn Beauchesne, Guelph, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Alex Huang, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible); Cameron Reid, Kitchener, OHL (2025 draft eligible).

FORWARDS: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat, WHL (2026 draft eligible); Jake O’Brien, Brantford, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Emile Guite, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible); Tyler Hopkins, Kingston, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Cole Reschny, Victoria, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Ethan Czata, Niagara, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Benjamin Kindel, Calgary, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Liam Kilfoil, Halifax, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible); Luca Romano, Kitchener, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible); Braeden Cootes, Seattle, WHL (2025 draft eligible).