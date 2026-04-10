Some Fan Appreciation After Season Long Wild Ride

One Roof Foundation (ORF), the team’s philanthropic arm, will stage its Fan Appreciation Anchor Auction starting at 4:30 p.m. – with many buy-now options available, including a Common Thread team signed print package, a Mystery Yeet the Fish plush signed by a mystery player as well as player-signed acrylic signs.

ORF will also be auctioning a red goal light signed by all Kraken goalies, a Berkly Catton signed jersey with art made by Stitchgod, plus a customized Kraken denim jacket, and more.

As a show of appreciation to fans, ORF will start the game's 50/50 Raffle jackpot at $10,000. Raffle proceeds raised throughout the season helped fund construction of a new multisport court for underserved youth at the Hubbard Homestead park in the Northgate neighborhood near Kraken Community Iceplex. Raffle sales start when Climate Pledge Arena doors open to the public.

Inside the venue, fans will see a brass band performing pregame in the arena’s atrium while musical duo Jevon & Zechariah will also play before puck drop and during intermissions from the Toyota Top Deck.

Fans will be eligible to win several prizes during the game itself.

Every fan in attendance will receive a Cooler Backpack from Amazon, which will also be giving away Alexa devices to an entire “lucky row” of fans. Another row will receive Amazon gift cards, while Amazon will also award one lucky fan with an assortment of merchandise from its Climate Pledge line sold next to the arena’s Living Wall.

Other partners, such as Starbucks, Kraft Heinz, Jack Daniel's, Mister Softee and Krusteaz, will also be handing out prizes to individual fans as well as to entire sections and rows.

Another fan will be awarded “Ketchup for a Year” from Kraft Heinz, while additional “lucky row” giveaways will include Jack Daniel's co-branded hats, Mister Softee ice cream and Krusteaz gift baskets.

Also during the game, fans will have a chance to win an autographed “jersey off the back” from Kraken players. Upon the game’s conclusion, players will pull off their jerseys and give them to the winning fans.

The Kraken will also use the immediate postgame minutes to announce winners of their annual team awards and present them in-person, including the Pete Muldoon Award for Team MVP, the Guyle Fielder Award for perseverance and dedication to hockey, the 3 Stars of the Year Award and the Fan Favorite Award. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord last season claimed the Muldoon award – named after the legendary local sportsman and Stanley Cup winning Seattle Metropolitans head coach – as well as the 3 Stars of the Year, based on postgame star selections, while defenseman Brandon Montour was voted by fans as the Fan Favorite.

Jaden Schwartz won the Fielder award – named after the famed Seattle Totems captain who died in February at age 95 – for the third consecutive year.