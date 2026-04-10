Some Fan Appreciation After Season Long Wild Ride

The Kraken wrap up their final homestand of the season next Monday with Fan Appreciation Night, pres. by Amazon, where those attending the game against the Los Angeles Kings can partake in activities, prizes, awards and other fun before, during and right after the contest

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

A final three-game Kraken homestand of this roller-coaster 2025-26 season begins Thursday and then wraps up next Monday night with the team paying tribute to the fans who’ve stuck by them through every unpredictable moment.

Fan Appreciation Night, pres. by Amazon, has events taking place before, during and after the season’s 6:30 p.m. final Climate Pledge Arena contest against the Los Angeles Kings. Fans inside the arena will be eligible for numerous prize giveaways from Amazon and other top team sponsors and can see the annual Kraken player awards given out on the ice immediately after the game.

Get Your Tickets

April 13 | 6:30 PM vs. Los Angeles Kings

Cooler Backpack Giveaway | Presented by Amazon

Fun begins 90 minutes before puck drop with a host of activities starting at 5 p.m. on the plazas outside the arena. These include an NHL Street Ball Hockey setup where fans can grab a stick and play, an interactive NEX NHL Puck Rush booth to digitally test slap shot skills and an actual live shooting area to test shots against a large inflatable goalie.

DJ LouRawk and others will be at the arena’s east and west plazas to keep the atmosphere fun, full of energy and set the stage for a great night.

Fans can also get face paintings, free caricature drawings and partake in a snowball toss to try to hit the bullseye on a target, all the while listening to music played by buskers milling about the crowds.

Tom’s Watch Bar will also be giving away great prizes ahead of the game, including an autographed jersey and a seat upgrade to ice level.

Tom’s Watch Bar Happy Hour

Join your fellow Kraken fans at Tom's Watch Bar beginning at 4 pm for a pre-game happy hour. Two lucky fans will walk away with either a player-signed jersey or an ice-level ticket upgrade!

Going to the game? Present your ticket to the game on 04/13 for 10% off your order!

One Roof Foundation (ORF), the team’s philanthropic arm, will stage its Fan Appreciation Anchor Auction starting at 4:30 p.m. – with many buy-now options available, including a Common Thread team signed print package, a Mystery Yeet the Fish plush signed by a mystery player as well as player-signed acrylic signs.

 ORF will also be auctioning a red goal light signed by all Kraken goalies, a Berkly Catton signed jersey with art made by Stitchgod, plus a customized Kraken denim jacket, and more.

As a show of appreciation to fans, ORF  will start the game's 50/50 Raffle jackpot at $10,000. Raffle proceeds raised throughout the season helped fund construction of a new multisport court for underserved youth at the Hubbard Homestead park in the Northgate neighborhood near Kraken Community Iceplex. Raffle sales start when Climate Pledge Arena doors open to the public.

Inside the venue, fans will see a brass band performing pregame in the arena’s atrium while musical duo Jevon & Zechariah will also play before puck drop and during intermissions from the Toyota Top Deck.

Fans will be eligible to win several prizes during the game itself.

Every fan in attendance will receive a Cooler Backpack from Amazon, which will also be giving away Alexa devices to an entire “lucky row” of fans. Another row will receive Amazon gift cards, while Amazon will also award one lucky fan with an assortment of merchandise from its Climate Pledge line sold next to the arena’s Living Wall.

Other partners, such as Starbucks, Kraft Heinz, Jack Daniel's, Mister Softee and Krusteaz, will also be handing out prizes to individual fans as well as to entire sections and rows.

Another fan will be awarded “Ketchup for a Year” from Kraft Heinz, while additional “lucky row” giveaways will include Jack Daniel's co-branded hats, Mister Softee ice cream and Krusteaz gift baskets.

Also during the game, fans will have a chance to win an autographed “jersey off the back” from Kraken players. Upon the game’s conclusion, players will pull off their jerseys and give them to the winning fans.

The Kraken will also use the immediate postgame minutes to announce winners of their annual team awards and present them in-person, including the Pete Muldoon Award for Team MVP, the Guyle Fielder Award for perseverance and dedication to hockey, the 3 Stars of the Year Award and the Fan Favorite Award. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord last season claimed the Muldoon award – named after the legendary local sportsman and Stanley Cup winning Seattle Metropolitans head coach – as well as the 3 Stars of the Year, based on postgame star selections, while defenseman Brandon Montour was voted by fans as the Fan Favorite.

Jaden Schwartz won the Fielder award – named after the famed Seattle Totems captain who died in February at age 95 – for the third consecutive year.

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