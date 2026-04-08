Seattle Kraken announce transition as Ron Francis concludes tenure as President of Hockey Operations

SEATTLE (April 8, 2026) — The Seattle Kraken today announced that Ron Francis will be stepping down from his role as President of Hockey Operations at the end of the season. This decision was mutually agreed upon. Francis, who became the first General Manager in franchise history on July 17, 2019, and was elevated to President on April 22, 2025, leaves behind a legacy that helped shape the identity and early success of the NHL’s 32nd franchise.

“Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction,” said Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke. “From a small office in Lower Queen Anne to the 32nd NHL franchise, Ron’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building this franchise from the ground up. Under his stewardship, we reached the playoffs in our second season, and he leaves behind a strong foundation of draft picks and promising prospects that will continue to shape the future of the team. We are grateful for his dedication and professionalism, and we wish Ron and his family the very best.”

“It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” said Ron Francis. “I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning.”

About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The Kraken are playing their quintennial season at Climate Pledge Arena in 2025-26. Visit SeattleKraken.com for the latest news and information, including press releases, multimedia and content.