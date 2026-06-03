A Tale Of Differing Kraken Draft Paths

Kraken alternate captain Matty Beniers couldn’t even get the congratulatory phone call part right five years ago when the franchise made him its first ever pick in an NHL Draft anything but typical.

The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging in July 2021, and the draft being held remotely when Kraken general manager Ron Francis tried phoning Beniers in Massachusetts, where he’d watched on television alongside dozens of family members and friends as the league’s newest franchise chose him No. 2 overall. Beniers didn’t recognize the phone number and let it go to voicemail before the Kraken texted and told him to answer; just another unorthodox draft day chapter Beniers now chuckles about and appreciates given all he’s been through since.

“The whole shebang and going there, with the big stage, the lights and everything, that would have been awesome,” Beniers, 23, said. “Obviously, we didn’t get to do that. But at the same time, we were able to share the experience of being drafted with 40 or 50 other people that are closest to you. That watched you grow up and become the person you are. That’s a rather unique experience in itself.”

And ultimately a lesson. That the draft day celebration, for all its pomp and ceremony, is just the start of an arduous NHL journey for even top prospects. When the Kraken select at this year’s Sixth Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo on June 26-27, their picks will attempt to follow Beniers, Shane Wright, Berkly Catton, Ryan Winterton and others who’ve only now become NHL regulars in more frequent numbers.

And for Beniers, arguably the most developed and accomplished of the team’s 42 picks over five drafts, one key is setting aside post-selection euphoria and getting down to work.

Beniers didn’t even partake in a post-draft development camp as Kraken Community Iceplex was still being finalized and the team barely had enough prospects to ice a one-shift lineup. Instead, he played a second season for the University of Michigan, then jumped to the NHL for a 10-game audition in April 2022 in which he scored three goals and added six assists for nine points. Things seemed a breeze the following season as Beniers notched 57 points to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.