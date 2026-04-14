Kraken Tab Joey Daccord For King Clancy Award

“I think it's an absolute privilege that we get to play hockey and play a game and make an amazing living and take care of our families,” he added. “And the communities that we play in essentially support that and provide that for us.”

The Kraken teamed with Brooks Running in September 2024, making the Seattle-based company their Official Off-Ice Performance Partner. At the same time, Daccord joined forces with Brooks as a Player Ambassador to highlight the connection between physical and mental strength in both hockey and running.

The multi-year partnership connected One Roof Foundation (ORF) with Brooks’ Future Run program, which supports youth runners and community partners through school team grants, sponsorships, and investments in coaches and mentors. Together, Brooks and Kraken have worked to increase youth access to sport.

And working with local youth is where Daccord derives his greatest joy.

Last September, Daccord was out with Brooks to stage a combined ball hockey and running clinic at Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in the city’s Othello neighborhood. Kids checked in to receive an event t-shirt and a new pair of Brooks running shoes before heading to the Odessa Brown facility’s indoor gymnasium, where they participated in shooting, stickhandling, and passing drills led by the Kraken community activation team and Daccord.

Two months later, Daccord was back out with ORF at the Family First Community Center in Renton, for the latest Kraken Power Play Takeover Clinic. Though injured in a Kraken game the prior night, Daccord was still actively cheering on the young participants and helped put them through various drills.

Daccord said at least some of the kids he helped at the clinic seemed to have already been exposed to the sport and the Kraken. But there were still plenty of newcomers taking it in for the first time, and Daccord said he tried to make it a positive experience for all.

“It was just so fun, like, I felt, I honestly felt like a little kid again,” Daccord said of his experiences at the clinics. “I was playing ball hockey with the kids, I was running around, it was, it was awesome, it was an absolute blast, and. I think the goal for those things is, is, you know, multiple different things, right?

“It's showing kids it's OK to chase after whatever you want to do. To chase after it. Whatever sport it is, it's OK to try something new, put yourself out there. Not be so good at something, and realize, hey, I want to get better at that.”

During one clinic, a young girl mentioned that meeting Daccord and mascot Buoy had been her top experience of the day. She was so enthralled that her parents signed her up for Learn To Skate classes, but they didn’t have enough money to pay for them.

The Kraken stepped in and paid for the classes, and she’s now learning to skate.

“Truthfully, it's the coolest thing in the world to hear a story like that,” Daccord said. “That's why you do it, right? You want to inspire kids to chase after their dreams and chase after what they want to do. I mean…I would have loved to be on the ice with an NHL goalie when I was 8,9, 10 years old. Now, I was lucky, like my dad, who was a goalie coach and still is a goalie coach, and he's worked with so many NHL goalies, college goalies, and European pro goalies that I did get to spend time with and be on the ice with.”