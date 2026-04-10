Kraken Stage Late Rally, Win In Shootout

When you’ve scored just one goal in more than two months a puck bouncing on to your stick with the net wide open is certainly the gift of a happier night.

That’s how Kraken rookie Berkly Catton felt Thursday night after a misplayed puck by Vegas Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill in the third period left him with a yawning cage even most toddlers couldn’t miss. The Kraken rallied from there as Bobby McMann tied the game minutes later and then it was Catton again, delivering a rare 4-3 shootout victory by scoring in the fourth round on an actual goalie this time.

“It’s crazy how that works,” Catton said of his first goal since mid-March, which started the Kraken back from two down with under 14 minutes to play in regulation. “I’ve had a lot of good looks that haven’t gone in. And then, I get a really good bounce with an open net. So, that one really felt good.”

Almost too good. And too easy.

“I mean, it’s on my stick and I see an open net,” said Catton, who still wasn’t sure postgame exactly how the puck got to him after Hill’s gaffe behind the net. “I even took a little too long, I think.”

Jared McCann had scored a power play goal in the second period to reach the 20-mark for the fifth consecutive season despite a slew of injuries that have limited him to only 51 games played. That cut into a two-goal Vegas lead supplied by a pair from Mark Stone in the first and second period on Joey Daccord.

Brett Howden then supplied an insurance marker early in the third and the Kraken appeared headed to a seventh consecutive loss. Instead, the Catton goal and then McMann’s ninth in just 14 games for his new Kraken team helped snap that streak while also ending a run of four consecutive Vegas wins under new head coach John Tortorella.

The Kraken also managed to stave off elimination from playoff contention for another night, as a shootout loss would have left them unable to overtake Los Angeles for the final Western Conference wild spot. One reason the season has gotten to this brink was an inability to score more than twice, something the Kraken had done in 15 of their prior 21 games since the Winter Olympics break.

They’d gone 1-13-1 when scoring two or fewer that stretch and 5-14-2 overall since the break. But they were battling hard even before the gift goal to Catton and took full advantage when it happened.

“You could start to point fingers, you could start to overthink, you can start to do a lot of things,” McMann said of the team’s two-goal deficit that period. “But I think this group stuck together and it kind of showed in this game. We were kind of talking after the second period about sticking together, knowing that we were getting chances and knowing that we had what it took to kind of pull this one out and just stuck with it.”