Kraken Can’t Add To Early Leads In Latest Loss

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota – If a game could ever sum up an entire Kraken season, this one had just about everything on multiple fronts, both positive and negative.

Facing a team 25 points higher in the standings, the Kraken took charge early on, showed they wouldn’t be pushed around, and gave the hometown Minnesota Wild about all they could handle. Unfortunately, they couldn’t sustain it throughout Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss and went down to a sixth straight defeat largely due to an inability to score key add-on goals when it mattered most.

The Kraken all season long have hung tough with some of the NHL’s best teams, most notably beating both Carolina and Tampa Bay the past month. But they’ve also now scored two goals or fewer in 15 of their last 21 contests, unable to build off first period strikes in this one by Brandon Montour and Adam Larsson that gave them a lead at intermission.

Marcus Foligno tied the game just 38 seconds into the middle period, and then Vladimir Tarasenko gave Minnesota the lead for good later on that frame by scoring after Joey Daccord lost sight of the rebound after making an initial save on a blast from the point. The Kraken nearly got a go-ahead Jaden Schwartz goal that period when the score was still 2-2, but it was waved off after the Wild successfully challenged that Freddy Gaudreau had interfered with goalie Jesper Wallstedt ahead of the incoming shot.

Former Kraken forward Marcus Johansson added a key insurance marker seven minutes into the final period, converting a nice turnaround pass by Boldy at the net front. Joel Eriksson Ek then scored on an empty net in the final minutes to clinch it.

Special teams again played a factor as the Kraken power play went 0-for-3, though Montour’s opening goal came just one second after the expiration of a Tarasenko slashing penalty, so it was at least a start toward something more positive for that struggling unit. But in another repeat of prior issues, the Kraken gave the goal right back to Minnesota just 94 seconds later by yielding an odd-man rush in which Boldy scored on a rebound that deflected off his chest.

On-ice officials initially waved the goal off, but replays showed the puck didn’t strike Boldy’s hand or arm and even touched his stick just before crossing the goal line.

The Kraken, seemingly undeterred, quickly restored their lead just 73 seconds after that when Larsson one-timed a Chandler Stephenson feed to the high slot. It was the kind of response goal they’ve scored before this season, back when they were winning the games they needed to – even surprising ones against teams higher in the standings – in order to stay in a playoff position for more than 100 days.

But they just couldn’t score anymore when they needed to.

Bobby McMann had a chance for one of those right at the first period’s end when he used his blazing speed to create a breakaway chance, but got in too close to the net while making his deke move.

Instead of a two-goal Kraken lead at intermission, it stayed at just one, and the game was soon tied within seconds of play resuming as Foligno took a pass by Jacob Trenin, converged on the net front, and slipped the puck behind Daccord.

Foligno, in the first period, had engaged in a fight with Jamie Oleksiak, who took exception to his hit on teammate Ryker Evans. The bout was the second in just 10 days for Oleksiak, who hadn’t had a prior one in 2 ½ years.

The two big men mostly wrestled and traded some blows evenly before Oleksiak took him to the ice.