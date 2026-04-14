Kraken Rally Falls Short In Final Home Game

One of the goals for the Kraken in a home season completed Monday night was to do better in front of their Climate Pledge Arena fans.

There were moments where that indeed happened, even though this 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Fan Appreciation Night, pres. by Amazon, prevented the Kraken from topping their previous best home point total set during the 2022-23 playoff season. Quinton Byfield got a natural hat trick started by scoring on his team’s second shot against AHL emergency callup Nikki Kokko, then added a breakaway goal later in the first period and a third marker in the second.

The Kings were off to the races from there, clinching the final Western Conference wild card spot with the victory and Nashville’s earlier regulation loss.

As for the Kraken, who didn’t score until Adam Larsson and Freddy Gaudreau tallied in the opening eight-plus minutes of the final period, they dropped their Fan Appreciation Night game for the fourth straight year. Adrian Kempe added a fourth Kings goal that period before Bobby McMann replied late, but Alex Laferriere added an empty netter as the Kraken ended their home schedule at 19-17-5 — the 43 points one fewer than they had three years ago in going 20-16-4, but also just two ahead of the 41 points from 18-18-5 a year ago.

“That’s kind of been something that’s been on my mind the last four years, we’ve kind of had a tough home record,” Kraken captain Jordan Eberle, named postgame as winner of the Pete Muldoon Award as the team’s Most Valuable Player and the Guyle Fielder Award for perseverance and dedication to hockey, said after Monday’s morning skate. “So, what are we? (Around) .500 right now? I mean, obviously, you want to be above that. You want to be protecting home ice as much as you can and have that advantage.

“So, we took a minor step, but not where we need to be.”

Beyond Eberle, who has the most Kraken goals and points this season, other team winners saw Matty Beniers collect the Three Stars of the Year Award for the most cumulative points in earning a postgame star selection. And goalie Philipp Grubauer took home the Fan Favorite Award as voted on by fans.

The Kraken started the season much better at home than they finished.

They enjoyed a franchise record 4-0-2 start at Climate Pledge and didn’t lose a regulation game at home until San Jose beat them on Nov. 5. Their second home regulation loss didn’t come until Nov. 26, when they took a 5-1-3 mark into face the Dallas Stars and were beaten 3-2.

That set the Kraken off on a tailspin of six consecutive losses and 10 defeats in 11 contests, both home and away. The streakiness would come to define their season as they immediately turned around and embarked on a 10-game points streak in which they went 8-0-2 and erased much of the damage from their prior losing stretch.

They were 10-8-4 at home by that point in early January and would be 14-10-4 at Climate Pledge by the time the Winter Olympic break rolled around and 16-10-4 after beating Carolina and Vancouver when the schedule resumed.

But they lost to St. Louis on March 4 and went on to lose four consecutive games in regulation that homestand and went on a 1-7-0 stretch that carried them to the brink of elimination before capturing two home victories in a row in a season all but done.

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert agreed the home season started off better and the team held its own at Climate Pledge through much of the season, but couldn’t get it done down the stretch.

“I think certainly if you look at that stretch that we had after the Olympic break, if you look at that little microcosm, you’re not very excited about it,” he said after Monday’s morning skate. “I think that certainly, when we needed to, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to. From that standpoint, certainly our home record wasn’t any help. You know, there are pockets in certain areas, obviously, that we played very well at home. So, we will analyze it. But I think there was good and bad. Certainly, the bad right now outweighs the good.”

The bad reared its ugly head early in this game when Kraken defender Ryan Lindgren got caught pinching in deep in the opposing zone, and Byfield raced back 2-on-1 the other way before firing a blistering wrist shot up over Kokko’s glove to open the scoring. Later in the period, Eberle attempted a pass back to Lindgren at the point but the puck hopped over his stick, and Byfield sprinted in alone and deked out Kokko for his second goal.

Byfield would complete the natural hat trick of three consecutive goals before the midway mark of the third period. Prior to that and Larsson and Gaudreau getting the Kraken closer, their team highlight of the night had been Jacob Melanson getting into a fierce first period fight with towering 6-foot-6, 225-pound Samuel Helenius -- who’s already had a half-dozen bouts this season.

Despite giving away half-a-foot and 18 pounds to Helenius, Melanson hung in there, trading several heavy punches with the big man. Both combatants wound up heading to their respective locker rooms for repairs afterward.