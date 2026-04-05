Kraken Rally in Third Period Falls Short

That was how it ended despite some pressure from the Kraken. With a minute, 12 seconds left, Chicago put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal. Seattle “won” the shots on goal count in the final period, but fell short, 4-2. The Kraken are now 32-32-11 on the season and sit six points out of the second wild-card spot and seventh overall in the West wild-card race.

Low Volume of Kraken Shots in First Two Periods

The Kraken didn’t get a fast start Saturday. The visiting Blackhawks, arriving with a predominantly young and homegrown squad, were the more active group in the game’s first 10 minutes, outshooting Seattle seven shots to one. Starter Philipp Grubauer stood his ground over the first period to finish with 10 saves, including turning away three quality attempts from former Kraken forward Ryan Donato. In the middle period, Grubauer made another big stop on Donato during a mini-breakaway.

The first half of Period 2 saw the home squad much more forthcoming with shots on goal and scoring chances. Seattle notched just 12 shots in the game's first 35 minutes, including one by fourth-liner Ben Meyers on a shorthanded chance at the start of a mid-period penalty kill with D-man Vince Dunn whistled off for tripping CHI star Connor Bedard.

Problem is, Chicago opened the scoring on that power play. Bedard picked up the primary assist with a mid-zone pass to veteran winger Teuvo Teravainen, who skated toward the net to muscle a shot that slipped through Grubauer’s leg pads on the near post. It marked Bedard’s 40th assist of the season to go along with 30 goals for 70 points in 64 games.

The second period took another wrong turn in the final minute when veteran forward Tyler Bertuzzi cleaned up a rebound at the crease, finding an open and unencumbered path to the right post. Kraken coach Lane Lambert called out Bertuzzi as perhaps the best NHLer in terms of getting to the netfront, a big reason why Bertuzzi now has a career-high 32 goals on the season.

Per Natural Stat Trick, Grubauer faced seven high-danger scoring chances in the first 40 minutes compared to two garnered by the Kraken against Chicago backup goaltender Arvid Soderblom, who started the night with a 7-12-3 record with an .880 save percentage. The period finished with a 24-15 shots on goal advantage for the visitors.

Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour never stands down from being candid, win or lose. Saturday night's post-game was another example, with the caller calling the team’s effort “flat.”

“Again, kind of loss for words,” said Montour. “We lose another one, an important one, against a team that is behind us in the standings. Unacceptable, mental mistakes, little mistakes ... We'd get a little push late in the game. But we dug ourselves into a hole, and that's on us.

The first two periods represented the hole dug.

“You’ve got to give it to them, they're coming out with young legs and have some buzz,” said Montour. “I don't know if we're [holding] sticks too tight or just not playing fast ... I said it numerous times. You're going to get the best from [other teams]. It doesn't matter who you're playing, Chicago or Colorado, you've got to be playing your best hockey. If you're not showing up tonight or each and every night, results are going to end up how they've been going since the [Olympics] break.”