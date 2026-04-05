Kraken Rally in Third Period Falls Short

In what was overwhelmingly deemed as a must-win game, the Kraken couldn’t muster the goals necessary to take down a visiting Chicago team destined to finish last in the Central Division. On a night when goaltender Philipp Grubauer deserved a better fate, Seattle fell, 4-2, on a night when several Western Conference wild-card contenders earned standings points.
No doubt Lane Lambert and his Kraken coaching staff will consider Saturday’s matchup to be a low-event game. Seattle was outshot 10-4 in the opening 20 minutes, then narrowed the margin to 14-11 in a middle period in which Chicago built a two-goal lead. The Kraken did outshoot and out-chance the visitors in the third period, but to no tangible avail.
Jaden Schwartz did tighten up matters mid-third period to make it 2-1 with his first goal in the four games he has been back in the lineup upon returning from three weeks on the injured list due to a scary collision back on March 7. But two-and-a-half minutes later, Chicago forward Sacha Boisvert, a 2024 first-round draft pick, scored his first NHL goal in his fifth game up with the big club to regain the two-goal margin. By the way, Boisvert is one of 16 players on the Chicago roster who were drafted by the Original Six franchise.
Seventy seconds later, Schwartz, Berkly Catton and Kaapo Kappo gave the Climate Pledge Arena fans a thrill when Schwartz sent an elite pass to Catton in the slot of the Chicago zone. Catton made his own elite play, pulling back a bit to create time and space. His shot required a spectacular save by Chicago goalie Arvid Soderholm, who couldn’t corral the rebound. Kakko zoomed in to power a shot into the Blackhawks' net to narrow the game to 3-2.