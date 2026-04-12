Kokko Earns First NHL Win in Matinee

The Kraken’s final homestand of the season featured a second straight win behind poised rookie goaltender Nikke Kokko and fierce forechecking and high-danger playmaking by the home squad’s forward group. All four lines contributed quality scoring chances, with goals coming from three different lines. Kokko finished with 26 saves and big smiles with teammates in the congratulation line at game end. There were big hugs from veterans and AHL teammates alike.

After the Kraken and rookie goaltender Nikke Kokko surrendered the game’s first goal early in the second period, veteran forward Freddy Gaudreau evened the score just 54 seconds later. Gaudreau hit paydirt zipped mid-range wrist shot past Calgary goaltender Devin Cooley after taking a pass from linemate Kaapo Kakko, then using Kakko as a decoy pass recipient to leave Cooley undecided on who was about to shoot. His scoring touch is just another of the many small details of his game that Gaudreau has displayed with the Kraken this season. On top of Gaudreau’s steady play in all zones and most especially on the penalty kill, Gaudreau has moved and down the lineup (he’s by far had the highest variety of linemates this year, per Kraken Hockey Network analyst Alison Lukan, who, naturally, logs such an item).

Seattle kept the fire stoked during the rest of the middle period. After prompting Kokko to make 12 first-period saves in a scoreless first period, the Flames managed just four shots on goal in the second stanza. In the final seven minutes of the. Period, the Kraken scored twice. First, on a graceful and unexpected spinning backhand pass by winger Jaden Schwartz, Chandler Stephenson whacked in a far-post back-door goal with D-man Vince Dunn deflecting the puck between Schwartz and Stephenson.

Then, with just five seconds left in the period, Matty Beniers had the puck on his stick blade standing on the sideboards about even with the faceoff dot. He embraced a shoot-first mentality with no time to pass. His deep-angle shot beat the Flames’ Cooley in about the only place it would have succeeded, past the goalie’s right shoulder, upper far corner. Someone slip that into the goals-of-the-year highlight reel, please.

Kokko’s Poise Gives Kraken a Boost

When Nikke Kokko was announced as Saturday’s starting goalie for the Kraken, the 22-year-old Finn skated to the blue line to join his teammates, stopping next to another welcome newcomer this spring, Bobby McMann. Kokko removed his mask for the national anthem, looking perfect at ease.

He then proceeded calmly and stopped all 12 Calgary shots on goal, making several impressive leg-pad kick saves, holding his position and angles, and handling the puck well outside his crease. His first kick save was swiftly deemed the WaFed Save of the Game, and it was hard to argue.

Kokko was poised, freezing the puck when needed, limiting rebounds and shutting down three high-danger chances from visiting Calgary. Both defenseman Ryker Evans and the aforementioned McMann went out of their way to stick tap Kokko as the teams exited for the first intermission. Seattle needed all of those stops from the Finnish rookie, with Calgary journeyman goaltender Devin Cooley making several spectacular saves on his end. The Kraken with just six shots on goal and a half dozen high-danger

No one in the Kraken organization was surprised by Kokko’s steady demeanor and clear confidence. He was a 2022 second-draft choice who has improved and proved more valuable in his two seasons in Finland’s top pro league and two more with AHL Coachella Valley. He was on the injured list for five weeks earlier this calendar year, but had won six of his last starts for the Firebirds before his recall, with Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer out with injuries, and Matt Murray away from the team attending to a family matter.

Kokko, who is known as a friendly and outgoing off the ice, has also benefitted from Kraken goalie coach Colin Zulianello as his mentor this weeked, reviving a partnership that resulted in Kokko being named to the American Hockey League’s All-Rookie first team last season when Zulianello was goalie coach down in the southern California desert for three seasons. Kokko turned in some eye-popping stats for a goaltender who didn’t turn 21 until March last season: a 20-9-2, record with a 2.23 goals against average, .914 save percentage in the regular season, then posted a .921 save percentage plus a shutout over two rounds of the AHL 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“He’s a calm guy,” said most recent CVF teammate Oscar Fisker Molgaard about Kokoo when talking with Kraken Hockey Network personality Piper Shaw at first intermission. “He made some good saves. He doesn’t bother with these opportunities.

Along with Kokko working hard on the ice and in the gym, his one-on-one time with Zulianello early last season has paid handsome dividends, with Saturday’s performance another positive payout. Kokko's clutch play in the AHL second half of the regular season, plus the playoffs, started with Zulianello's game-planning, with lots of practice time and fewer games in the first two months of the Firebirds' regular season. The slow-play concept was intended to sharpen Kokko’s game while getting the Finn standout (Kokko led his top-tier Liiga team to the championship round as a 19-year-old) accustomed to the increased traffic net-front, which is a staple of play in the AHL and NHL.