Kraken (34-35-11) at Golden Knights (38-26-17) | 7:00 p.m.

ONE: Nyman Returns; Melanson, Molgaard Back to AHL

Kraken forwards Jacob Melanson and Oscar Fisker Molgaard were reassigned to American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Tuesday. The Firebirds are looking to secure home-ice advantage for at least the first round of the Pacific Division playoffs. Forward Jani Nyman was called up to be on the roster for the final two Kraken regular season games before he returns to Coachella Valley for a final stretch run and the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs.

CVF coach Derek Laxdal and his coaching staff deserve praise for the team’s rise in the standings as all sorts of injuries and Kraken call-ups have made it challenging down in southern California desert. That’s includes dipping into the ECHL affiliate Kansas City goalie pool with the Firebirds regular tandem of Nikke Kokko and Victor Ostman up with the big club. With back to back games, it seems possible Ostman might get a start Wednesday or Thursday. Check back on the Kraken and website Wednesday for updates.

Melanson has been on the Kraken call-up radar starting back at the 2024-25 training camp, but his NHL debut was delayed by a late 2024 lower-body injury that required an extended rehab. The 2021 fifth-rounder did play one Kraken game last season in March. This year, December was a much better month as Melanson were called up mid-December and finished with 36 games played, two goals, three assists, 32 penalty minutes, 33 shots on goal. 80 total shot attempts, 13 shot blocks and an averaged of just under nine-and-a-half minutes of time on ice as a fourth-liner.

But the headliner stat is the 22-year-old Melanson’s hits total. Remarkably, he leads the Kraken with 188 hits with fellow forward Eeli Tolvanen at 181. One key distinction: Melanson accomplished his number in half of the games, averaging a whopping 5.2 hits per game while setting the franchise record for most hits in a single game.

Seven of Melanson’s 32 penalty minutes this season were bunched into the middle of the first period. He was whistled for roughing along with LA fourth-liner Samuel Helenius at 9:58 of the opening period. The two players jawed at each other in the penalty boxes and squared off five seconds after getting back on the ice. They both landed some blows and picked up matching five-minute majors for fighting. The pair of 2021 draft choices fought in the AHL in December 2023, so Melanson didn't fear that Helenius outweighs him by nearly 20 pounds and stands six inches taller. Coach Lane Lambert’s post-game remarks about the Melanson bouts: “Loved it, need more of that.”

Fisker Molgard acquitted himself quite positively himself. Coach Lane Lambert consistently praised the 20-year-old Danish forward’s poise and veteran-like play in all zones. He finished with a pair of assists in 13 games and plus-5 in the plus/minus category. He starred for Team Denmark at the Winter Olympics and figures to be another candidate to make the Kraken out of training camp next fall.

Nyman returns to build on his four goals and two assists in 26 games earlier this season. He posted a 13 percent goal percentage with 31 shots on goal. He impressed the Kraken braintrust by working hard and scoring frequently for the Firebirds when reassigned. He will be a player to watch in the AHL playoffs.

Two: Keeping with the Youth Movement...

With all three Seattle veteran goaltenders out of action, 2022 second-rounder Nikke Kokko has looked solid to spectacular in net over the last two games. He won his first-ever NHL Saturday against Calgary, earning First Star of the Game honors and yeeting the traditional post-game plush salmon perhaps the farthest ever over seasons, and let’s agree top five in any case. The aforementioned Lambert gave Kokko high marks Monday night.

“He played well, made some big saves,” said the head coach. “You can tell he can move and he’s almost stopped the fourth goal [which would have kept the game at 3-2 with plenty of time for a tying score].”

Three: Kraken Can Potentially Be a Spoiler on Wednesday

Vegas can win the Pacific Division outright in its final game of the regular season by defeating the Kraken in any manner or even just extending to overtime. That would total up to 95 points with second-place Edmonton at 92, with a Thursday game against Vancouver on the docket. Oilers fans will no doubt be cheering for Seattle since a win of any kind for Edmonton on Thursday, paired with a Vegas overtime loss, results in a 84-points-each tie. EDM has the tiebreaker with more regulation wins on the season. i

Veteran coach John Totorella has coached seven different NHL teams. His record with the Golden Knights is 6-0-1 since being hired in late March. When coaching in Philadelphia, former Everett Silvertips star goalie Carter Hart was a prominent Flyers goaltender. Hart, away from hockey for two years, due to his part in five players from the 2018 Canada World Juniors hockey team charged with sexual assault, appears to be Tortorella’s pick for postseason starter. Hart has won five straight games and played every game in April except VGK’s overtime loss to the Kraken last Thursday in Seattle when Adin Hill was in goal.