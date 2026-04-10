Flames (32-37-9) vs. Kraken (33-34-11) | 4:00 p.m.

One: No ‘E’, No Quit in Lambert, Kraken

When head coach Lane Lambert was asked about what his team could derive from the final four games of the regular season beyond ending on a high note, he was quick to point out that the Kraken have no boxed “E” following their name on the NHL.com standings page. He said the same Thursday morning before the night’s rousing 4-3 comeback shootout victory over Vegas.

“Again, I don't see any ‘E’ beside our name yet,” said Lambert, who made it clear he thought his squad did plenty right against VGK and deserved to win. So we're focused on winning hockey games. That’s really all I can say to you right there. We want to play well every game and practice. I didn't like a couple of things in practice, and I let [the players] know. We’re professionals here. We've got to come to work every day.”

The coaching staff chose not to dress forward Eeli Tolvanen or defenseman Ryan Lindgren on Thursday night. Lambert was blunt about the decision being more than simply rotating in players like Josh Mahura, who last played Feb. 28.

“When you have an excess of players, it's up to the players to establish the fact there shouldn't be a question mark as to whether or not you're in or out of the lineup,” said Lambert, "That's part of the message.”

As for Saturday’s lineup, it’s possible none of the three NHL goalies the Kraken have carried this season will be available to start in net. Joey Daccord, who took a hard fall backward in the third period last night but stayed in the game, is being evaluated and did not practice. Philipp Grubauer remains out with an injury, and Matt Murray is not with the team to attend to a personal matter. American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley starting goalie Nikke Kokko backed up Thursday and worked the starter’s net during Friday’s practice. Kokko missed five weeks during injury earlier this calendar year but has won six of his last eight starts for the surging Firebirds.

Two: A Couple of Factors to Praise ...

The Kraken fell behind 3-1 just over a minute on Thursday, but that didn’t faze the team, and most definitely not the fans on hand at Climate Pledge Arena. As Berkly Catton closed the gap with his seventh goal of the season in five game minutes, the home crowd kept the energy. It produced plenty of “Jo-ey, Jo-ey” chants for the Kraken goaltender to keep a clean sheet during the ensuing minutes of the final frame (and overtime for that matter). When winger Bobby McMann scored to tie the game at 3-3 mid-period, the decibels felt and sounded like playoff-game level. Jordan Eberle deftly set up his linemate, and McMann unleashed a far upper corner shot that resoundingly beat Vegas goalie Adin Hill. Bedlam. But the volume kept rising as the overtime period featured lots of scoring chances on the open ice of three-on-three play. Then Matty Beniers and Catton (the shootout clincher) showed slick moves while Daccord stopped three of four against elite Vegas shooters. More happy bedlam.

Young forward Ryan Winterton was noticeable all night against Vegas. He finished with four shots on goal, one hit, and at least one scrap after the whistle. He was in and around plenty of net-front play in the offensive zone. Hill made a couple of quality stops to prevent Winterton from scoring, but the 22-year-old was a standout.

Lambert agreed during his Friday morning remarks: I think Ryan Winterton's been fantastic. He skates. He's on pucks. He's got a great stick. He had some great scoring chances [Thursday]. That's one thing we'll work on with Ryan, for sure, is finishing. But, for me, his speed offers an element to our hockey team that is fantastic.”

Winterton, who missed a couple of weeks due to the death of his brother, was awarded the victory helmet by D-man Brandon Montour in the Kraken locker room. It is a video clip worth watching.

Three: Know the Foe: Calgary 5-3-2 in Last 10 Games

The visiting Flames are one of those teams with an “E’ beside its name in the standings, sitting on 73 standings points with two straight losses after beating division rival Anaheim to start the week. But one of the losses was in overtime to Dallas, and the other loss was a 3-1 affair against this season’s Presidents’ Trophy winner, Colorado. The franchise’s 2023 first-rounder, right wing Matt Coronado, leads CGY in scoring with 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points. Morgan Frost leads the squad with 21 goals, and fellow trade acquisition last season from Philadelphia, Joel Farabee, has 19. Dustin Wolf, who signed a sizeable long-term contract (seven years, $52.5 million) in the offseason, had not repeated his performance from a rookie season in which he as Calder Trophy rookie of the year finalist. He’s just under a .900 save percentage and a 22-28-3 record.

Projected lineup: (not official)

McMann - Beniers - Eberle

McCann - Catton - Gaudreau

Schwartz - Stephenson - Kakko

Winterton - Fisker Molgaard - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Mahura - Montour

Evans - Oleksiak

Daccord