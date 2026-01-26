What's it like playing in an outdoor game with Blake Wheeler?

Listen to the latest episode of GROUND CONTROL!

2526_GroundControlThumb_WHEELER
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

This week on GROUND CONTROL, alumnus Blake Wheeler joins us!

Wheels is set to lead the team of Jets alumni as they hit the ice against the Montreal Canadiens alumni as part of the festivities for the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

Having played in an outdoor game twice in his career, he shares stories with host Jamie Thomas on what it’s like to play in those thrilling games.

Plus, we go in-depth on each of the other alumni revealed on the roster so far: Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Paul Stastny, Chris Thorburn, and Dustin Byfuglien

News Feed

THREE THINGS: Red Wings score four in third, beat Jets 5-1

GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets come close, but lose 2-1 in shootout

GAMEDAY: Panthers at Jets

BLOG: Wheeler looking forward to 'family reunion'

THREE THINGS: Scheifele, Morrissey with 3 point nights in Jets win

RELEASE: Winnipeg & Montreal alumni to face off in 2026

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

THREE THINGS: Toews makes emotional return to Chicago, Jets lose

RELEASE: Jets and Moose host eighth annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

THREE THINGS: Jets come close, but fall in OT to Leafs

GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets

THREE THINGS: Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets win 4th straight

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

BLOG: Pionk week-to-week, Salomonsson recalled

THREE THINGS: Lowry scores GWG as Jets win third straight

GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets