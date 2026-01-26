What's it like playing in an outdoor game with Blake Wheeler?

This week on GROUND CONTROL, alumnus Blake Wheeler joins us!

Wheels is set to lead the team of Jets alumni as they hit the ice against the Montreal Canadiens alumni as part of the festivities for the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

Having played in an outdoor game twice in his career, he shares stories with host Jamie Thomas on what it’s like to play in those thrilling games.

Plus, we go in-depth on each of the other alumni revealed on the roster so far: Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Paul Stastny, Chris Thorburn, and Dustin Byfuglien