GAMEDAY: Jets at Devils

NEWARK – Two motivated clubs will face-off tonight at Prudential Center, and that motivation doesn’t only come from the fact that the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils are both trying to climb the standings in their respective conferences.

They’re also searching for a response after performances they didn’t like one bit.

For Winnipeg (20-24-27), they saw a 1-1 tie through two periods finish as a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, the finale of a three-game home stand.

“We were circling, if we had odd-man rushes or opportunities, we were taking the long way around to the net,” said head coach Scott Arniel following Monday’s practice. “The Florida game, we got inside, St. Louis we got there, we won our battles. And that’s a big thing for me. It’s those net front battles, really, it’s the willingness to do those hard things.”

The Devils (27-23-2) won the first three games of a Western Conference road trip in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver before falling 4-2 to Seattle on Sunday. New Jersey even opened the scoring (similar to Winnipeg against Detroit) but fell behind and couldn’t rally to tie things up.

“We have lost the luxury or the ability to be content with anything that’s happened in the past, we’ve got to stay in the present and not leave any points on the table,” said Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe in Seattle. “As much as we had good results and feel good about the trip, we’ve got to go back home and we’ve got to play better. We’ve got to build on our game and get to another level.”

So that sets the stage for these two teams, who will close out their two-game season series on Tuesday. Winnipeg won the first of those two games, 4-3, back on January 11 at Canada Life Centre. The key to that victory was everything Arniel wanted from his team against Detroit.

All four of Winnipeg’s goals against New Jersey – off the sticks of Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews, Gabriel Vilardi, and Tanner Pearson – came from turning the rush opportunities they earned into sustained offence, finished off with successful net front battle.

A similar effort will get this four-game road trip started off the right way for the Jets.

“The thing with hockey, it's a team game. We do it all together,” said Connor Hellebuyck, who played in his 600th career game on Saturday. “We get out of the streak together. When we build winning streaks together, and no one man is going to steal the show. Once the team starts succeeding, then those individuals will start succeeding.”

Prior to flying to Newark, the Jets held a 35-minute skate in downtown Winnipeg and while the morning skate will be the best indication of Tuesday’s line-up, the line rushes in practice looked like this: