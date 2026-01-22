GAMEDAY: Panthers at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will welcome the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to Canada Life Centre tonight.

The Jets are coming off a gritty 3-1 win over division rival St. Louis on Tuesday as Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey had three points apiece, Eric Comrie won his second consecutive start.

“It was huge. Coms played fantastic; he made a lot of big saves when we needed him to,” said Scheifele Tuesday night.

“Just to get the win is huge for our group. We just need to keep it rolling.”

Winnipeg’s special teams came up big in the win as the Jets were playing their third game in four nights. They went 2-for-3 on the power play, and the penalty kill went 3-for-4, despite the fact the PK gave up a goal, they came up huge in key moments on Tuesday night.

“That 4 minute (power play) that they had, that second part we had to kill that two minutes or they would have tied the game. That was a big turning point for me. That was one that got us feeling,” said Scott Arniel.

“The two power play goals by us got us into the game, got the crowd into it, but that kill by us, and then later on we had another one in the third. Those are moments within games, especially this time of year, specialty teams can win you games and I think they did for us.”

Since the calendar flipped to 2026, Josh Morrissey has been putting up impressive numbers. Morrissey now has four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 11 games in 2026. With a goal and two assists on Tuesday, Morrissey has pulled to within one point of Dustin Byfuglien’s franchise record for the most points by a defenceman (416). Morrissey’s three-point night on Tuesday marked the 91st multi-point game of his career, the most by a defenceman in franchise history.

The Jets have posted an 6-4-0 record in the last 10 games against the Panthers and a 4-1-0 record in the last five. Winnipeg has won the last three matchups with the Panthers at Canada Life Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 CT.

