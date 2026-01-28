RELEASE: Jets Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

WINNIPEG, Jan. 28, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Wives and Girlfriends are partnering with the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) to host a pet food drive at the Winnipeg Jets game on Feb. 4in support of the WHS Pet Food Bank and their work in remote communities. Fans are encouraged to bring wet or dry dog and cat food donations to the game, which they can drop off as they enter Canada Life Centre. Monetary donations will also be accepted with funds being used to purchase needed food items. Those who donate will be entered to win a Jets pet prize pack.

“Our love for animals makes this cause especially meaningful to us. With many Wives and Girlfriends closely involved with shelters across the city, we see firsthand the capacity and supply challenges they face each day, and we’re grateful for any opportunity to help in a meaningful way,” said the Winnipeg Jets Wives and Girlfriends, who visited the Winnipeg Humane Society earlier this month to tour the facility and volunteer. “Supporting the Pet Food Bank helps ensure pet owners have access to food for their companions during challenging times, keeping pets and families together.”

The WHS Pet Food Bank saw an almost 300 percent increase in usage in 2025 with close to 400 families relying on the program each month, and usage is expected to rise in 2026. Supporting the WHS Pet Food Bank ensures Manitobans don’t have to choose between feeding themselves and their pets and keeps pets in their homes and out of shelters.

Fans who are not attending the Feb. 4 game can still contribute to the cause by dropping off dog and cat food donations at the Winnipeg Humane Society or donating funds at winnipeghumanesociety.ca/donate and selecting “pet food bank” from the drop down menu.

The pet food drive follows the Wives and Girlfriends’ recent holiday fundraiser held in support of the True North Youth Foundation.

