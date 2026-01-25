THREE THINGS: Red Wings score four in third, beat Jets 5-1

WINNIPEG – The Detroit Red Wings scored four goals in the third period to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 at Canada Life Centre. Cole Koepke scored the only goal for the Jets who are now 20-24-7. Connor Hellebuyck played in his 600th NHL game and made 26 saves. The Jets will now head out on the road for a four-game trip starting Tuesday against the Devils.

GREASY GOAL

The Jets hadn’t scored at 5-on-5 through their last three games; forward Morgan Barron was asked what wasn’t working in that department before tonight’s game.

“I think when pucks aren't finding their way to the net, I think it's about just going to those hard areas and finding a way to guess the greasy goals or the ones around the net.” said Barron.

With the game tied at 0-0 in the second period, Barron’s line did exactly that with Cole Koepke scoring a greasy goal to give Winnipeg their first 5v5 goal since January 17.

“Offensive draw, and Barron did a good job of winning to clean back, and we were just getting bodies to the net,” said Koepke.

“And Stanley did a good job delivering it, and it went off me, kind of landed there, perfect for me.”