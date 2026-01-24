GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets conclude their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. Winnipeg enters the contest coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers on Thursday to see their point streak at Canada Life Centre extend to six games.

The Jets have had a tough time finding offence since the start of the week with just four goals in the three games they've played. Two goals came on the power play, one goal came at four-on-four and the other was scored into an empty net.

“I was concerned about it earlier on and then, we got scoring. At the end of the day, these are tight games," said Scott Arniel on Thursday night.

"That’s not a club (Florida) that’s going to hand you any freebies, I thought we had some great looks though. Again, traffic, bodies (in front), like I’ve said before, it’s those greasy goals (that you need) and we’ve got to get back to scoring a few of those.”

