GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_26.01.24DET
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets conclude their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. Winnipeg enters the contest coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers on Thursday to see their point streak at Canada Life Centre extend to six games.

The Jets have had a tough time finding offence since the start of the week with just four goals in the three games they've played. Two goals came on the power play, one goal came at four-on-four and the other was scored into an empty net.

“I was concerned about it earlier on and then, we got scoring. At the end of the day, these are tight games," said Scott Arniel on Thursday night.

"That’s not a club (Florida) that’s going to hand you any freebies, I thought we had some great looks though. Again, traffic, bodies (in front), like I’ve said before, it’s those greasy goals (that you need) and we’ve got to get back to scoring a few of those.”

The Jets will have their morning skate at 9:30 CT, so check back here for lineup information and more.

The Jets have now captured a point in their last six home games, posting a 4-0-2 record in that stretch. With another point against the Red Wings, they will tie their seventh-longest point streak at Canada Life Centre. The longest home point-streak for the Jets since moving to Winnipeg is 11 games, from Oct. 20-Dec. 11, 2017.

Thursday’s game marked the fourth time this season that Connor Hellebuyck posted a save percentage of .950 or higher and still lost, now the most such losses he has ever had in a season, surpassing three in the 2017-18 season. Hellebuyck’s next win will be the 335th of his career, passing Cam Ward to move him into 27th in NHL history. Hellebuyck is also set to play in his 600th NHL game in his next appearance, making him the 55th goalie in NHL history to reach the mark.

