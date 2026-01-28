THREE THINGS: Vilardi reaches 20 goal mark in Jets win

The Winnipeg Jets scored three times in the second period on route to a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils to start their four-game road trip on a positive note. Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (1G, 1A) and Kyle Connor (2A) had multi-point nights to lead the Jets to their second win in their last six games (2-2-2). Per NHL Stats, Vilardi became the fifth player in Jets/Thrashers history to begin his tenure with the franchise with three consecutive 20-goal seasons. The others: Ilya Kovalchuk (8), Patrik Laine (4), Vyacheslav Kozlov (4) and Marian Hossa (3). Winnipeg will head to Tampa Bay next to face the Lightning on Thursday.
LOOKED GOOD, THEN IT DIDN’T
The top line had been quiet recently as Mark Scheifele had three points in his last five games), Kyle Connor (three points in his last five) and Alex Iafallo (one point in his last five). The offence came quickly in Newark tonight as the Jets scored 1:33 into the game with some beautiful passing between Scheifele, Connor and Gabe Vilardi.