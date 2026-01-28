THREE THINGS: Vilardi reaches 20 goal mark in Jets win

After that goal the Jets struggled with their decision making with the puck and the Devils had the majority of the quality scoring chances for the rest of the period including the tying goal at 8:02.

"In the first, we found ourselves flat footed and trying to make a play," said Kyle Connor.

"And that's where we turned it over, and led to a lot of their chances."

MIXING THINGS UP

With the game tied at one to start the second, Scott Arniel changed three of his four lines moving Iafallo to the fourth line with Cole Koepke and Morgan Barron, Tanner Pearson went up with Jonathan Toews and Cole Perfetti and Gabe Vilardi reunited with Connor and Scheifele. It was the top line that went to work at 3:23 to give the Jets the lead again and it was Vilardi with his 20th.