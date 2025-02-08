Three things - Vilardi scores twice, Jets win streak at 8

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardii combined for six points in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (39-14-3) extended their winning streak to eight games and moved back into first place in the league standings, two points up on Washington. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to record his league leading 34th win of the season. Josh Morrissey (CAN), Kyle Connor (USA) and Connor Hellebuyck (USA) will represent their countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The event is being held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. The Jets next game will be on February 22 when they host the St. Louis Blues.

MAGIC IAFALLO

For the second straight game, Alex Iafallo put together a brilliant individual play to help the Jets score their first goal. Tuesday against Carolina Iafallo skated through the Hurricane defence to set up Nino Niederreiter for a power play goal. Tonight, with the Jets trailing 1-0 in the first period, Iafallo took a pass from Dylan Samberg in the Winnipeg zone and went coast-to-coast, fighting off Bo Horvat inside the Islander blueline and lifted the puck over Ilya Sorokin for his eighth of the season.