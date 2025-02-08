Three things - Vilardi scores twice, Jets win streak at 8

Connor, Scheifele and Vilardi combine for six points

2425-Three_Things Heritage_NYI
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardii combined for six points in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (39-14-3) extended their winning streak to eight games and moved back into first place in the league standings, two points up on Washington. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to record his league leading 34th win of the season. Josh Morrissey (CAN), Kyle Connor (USA) and Connor Hellebuyck (USA) will represent their countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The event is being held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. The Jets next game will be on February 22 when they host the St. Louis Blues.

MAGIC IAFALLO

For the second straight game, Alex Iafallo put together a brilliant individual play to help the Jets score their first goal. Tuesday against Carolina Iafallo skated through the Hurricane defence to set up Nino Niederreiter for a power play goal. Tonight, with the Jets trailing 1-0 in the first period, Iafallo took a pass from Dylan Samberg in the Winnipeg zone and went coast-to-coast, fighting off Bo Horvat inside the Islander blueline and lifted the puck over Ilya Sorokin for his eighth of the season.

NYI@WPG: Iafallo scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

HIGHLIGHT REEL SECOND PERIOD

Winnipeg scored three times in the second frame to take a 4-2 lead into the intermission. Trailing 2-1, Kyle Connor sent a pass to a streaking Gabe Vilardi and the 25-year-old tapped in his 23rd of the season and hit 50-points for the first time in his career.

NYI@WPG: Vilardi scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

Just over 10 minutes later, Cole Perfetti sent a no-look pass from behind the net to Nikolaj Ehlers who had a wide-open net to score his 17thof the campaign. It was also Ehlers 218th career goal moving him past former linemate Bryan Little for fifth most in franchise history.

Nikolaj Ehlers with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

At 18:18, Mark Scheifele found Vilardi in the slot and he would wrist in his second of the night and 24th of the season, that is a career high and he did it in just 56 games.

NYI@WPG: Vilardi scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

HELLE HOLDS THE FORT

The Jets kept the Islanders to just 16 shots through the first two periods, but New York pushed the pace in the final frame. Kyle Palmieri cut the Jets lead to one at 11:09 and then Connor Hellebuyck closed the door. During an Islander power play, the Vezina Trophy winner stopped eight shots and 18 of the 19 shots thrown his way in the third.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

Jets launch Deposit Campaign

Meet Dylan DeMelo, the Hockey Dad

Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets