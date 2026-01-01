GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip - and open the 2026 portion of their schedule - when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

The Jets (15-19-4) are coming off a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Logan Stanley's seventh goal of the season was the lone marker for the Jets, who are looking to even their record on the trip in the first of two meetings with Toronto this season.

The frustration for the Jets is that they've liked a lot of what they've put on the table the last three games, despite only having one point to show for it. They know they need to start putting points on the board, but the bulk of their game to end 2025 was exactly what they were looking for.

“We cannot change in the sense of how we’re playing and in the sense of how hard we’re playing, how hard we’re competing and the amount of opportunities that we’re getting," said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

"But man oh man, we’ve got to find a way somehow. Maybe in 2026, we can find it. We’ll move off of 2025 and maybe in 2026, we can start scoring some goals.”

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate after the late arrival into Toronto, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

As for the Maple Leafs (18-15-6), they're coming off a 4-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday. Joseph Woll made 33 saves for the shutout, with goals coming from Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy, Calle Jarnkrok, and Matthew Knies.

Toronto sits seventh in the Atlantic heading into the game, four points back of the Buffalo Sabres for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Puck drop is set for 6 pm CT.