Three things - Utah Hockey Club slow down Jets

The Winnipeg Jets fell behind 2-0 in the first period and couldn’t recover falling 4-1 to the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center. Mark Scheifele scored the only goal for the Jets who remained four points up on Dallas (who also lost today) for first place in the Central, the Stars still have a game in hand. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and missed out on tying his franchise record with his 44th win of the season. The Jets will face the red-hot St.Louis Blues on Monday at Canada Life Centre.
800 FOR 55
Mark Scheifele became the second player in franchise history to reach 800 career points when he got the Jets on the board in the third period tonight. Winnipeg had been 0-for-3 on the power play leading up to the fourth opportunity in the third period and down 3-0 to the Utah Hockey Club. Scheifele pounced on a rebound after Karel Vejmelka had made a brilliant stop on Kyle Connor, Scheifele fired the puck into an open net for his 38th of the season. The Jets forward is now just 13 points away from passing Blake Wheeler to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The 31-year-old is also the second player from the 2011 draft class to reach 800 career points, joining the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov.