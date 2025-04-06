Three things - Utah Hockey Club slow down Jets

Jets fall behind 3-0 and drop 4-1 decision to Utah

2425-Three_Things_UTA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets fell behind 2-0 in the first period and couldn’t recover falling 4-1 to the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center. Mark Scheifele scored the only goal for the Jets who remained four points up on Dallas (who also lost today) for first place in the Central, the Stars still have a game in hand. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and missed out on tying his franchise record with his 44th win of the season. The Jets will face the red-hot St.Louis Blues on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

800 FOR 55

Mark Scheifele became the second player in franchise history to reach 800 career points when he got the Jets on the board in the third period tonight. Winnipeg had been 0-for-3 on the power play leading up to the fourth opportunity in the third period and down 3-0 to the Utah Hockey Club. Scheifele pounced on a rebound after Karel Vejmelka had made a brilliant stop on Kyle Connor, Scheifele fired the puck into an open net for his 38th of the season. The Jets forward is now just 13 points away from passing Blake Wheeler to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The 31-year-old is also the second player from the 2011 draft class to reach 800 career points, joining the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov.

WPG@UTA: Scheifele scores PPG against Karel Vejmelka

PK OFF NIGHT

Since the Jets acquired Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev to bolster their penalty kill and In the past seven games, they’ve killed penalties at a 93.3% rate (14-for-15), which is the league’s best penalty kill in that span. They were a perfect 10-for-10 over the past five games. Utah’s power play scored twice tonight in three chances and that certainly played a big role in the end result.

"First one we win the face-off and we don't get the puck down the ice. Next one, it's a seam play. Double seam pass that usually we have numbers and bodies there," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"It's been trending the right way, just those are two big goals that we probably don't give up normally."

NEW LOOK LINES

The Jets were missing Nikolaj Ehlers for tonight’s game, so they were down two forwards in their top six forward group. So, at the start of the third period with the Jets down 3-0, Scott Arniel looking to get something going offensively for his group moved a lot of pieces around on his top three lines. Cole Perfetti moved up with Scheifele and Connor, Brandon Tanev, Vlad Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo, Nino Niederreiter rejoined Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton.

