Three things - Utah Hockey Club slow down Jets

PK OFF NIGHT

Since the Jets acquired Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev to bolster their penalty kill and In the past seven games, they’ve killed penalties at a 93.3% rate (14-for-15), which is the league’s best penalty kill in that span. They were a perfect 10-for-10 over the past five games. Utah’s power play scored twice tonight in three chances and that certainly played a big role in the end result.

"First one we win the face-off and we don't get the puck down the ice. Next one, it's a seam play. Double seam pass that usually we have numbers and bodies there," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"It's been trending the right way, just those are two big goals that we probably don't give up normally."

NEW LOOK LINES

The Jets were missing Nikolaj Ehlers for tonight’s game, so they were down two forwards in their top six forward group. So, at the start of the third period with the Jets down 3-0, Scott Arniel looking to get something going offensively for his group moved a lot of pieces around on his top three lines. Cole Perfetti moved up with Scheifele and Connor, Brandon Tanev, Vlad Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo, Nino Niederreiter rejoined Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton.