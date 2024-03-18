Three things - Two more for Toffoli

The Winnipeg Jets got goals from five different players in a 6-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. With the win, the Jets (43-19-5) moved back into first place in the Central Division and recorded their first victory in Columbus since March 3, 2019. Tyler Toffoli had two, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Vladislav Namestnikov and Logan Stanley added singles for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets who are now off to New York to face the Rangers on Tuesday night.
QUICK START
There is a simple recipe for the Jets when it comes to wins – scoring first. They are 29-3-1 when they get the game’s first goal and like last game, it was Kyle Connor opening the scoring. Connor one-timed a Mark Scheifele pass in behind Elvis Merzlikins 1:26 into the first period. Winnipeg had scored all of one goal in two previous visits to Nationwide Arena. Scheifele recorded his 40th assist of the season and has six 40 assist campaigns in his career, two behind Blake Wheeler in Jets/Thrashers history.