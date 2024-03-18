Three things - Two more for Toffoli

CHEMISTRY BUILDING ON MONAHAN LINE

It hasn’t taken long for the line of Sean Monahan, Nikolaj Ehlers and Tyler Toffoli to start creating chemistry. The line scored a couple of goals on Friday in Winnipeg, and they went back to work in the second period tonight in Columbus. 1:10 into the middle frame, Toffoli sent a no-look pass from behind the net to Ehlers and he scored his 20th of the season to make it 2-0. Just over eight and a half minutes later, off the rush, Ehlers spotted Toffoli coming into the offensive zone and Toffoli scored his third goal in the last two games to make it 3-0. Toffoli would round out the scoring in the third, picking off a Damon Severson pass in the neutral zone and going top shelf on Merzlikins on the breakaway for his 30th of the year. The trio combined for seven points on the night.

"Yeah. The game the other night, we didn't play a whole lot of special teams, so tonight it was obviously fun,” said Toffoli.

“A lot of time together, I thought we did some really good things. Hopefully, it only gets better."