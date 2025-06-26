Cheveldayoff, Jets prepared for decentralized Draft

Then, with a grin, he added “the funny thing is, as soon as a player is taken out of order, those things change. So it’s a dynamic type of situation.”

For both the prospects and the teams, the draft is the culmination of a long journey. From a player and family perspective, it’s hours and hours of practice, workouts, travel, and camps, and it’s similar for the teams. That’s why the NHL Combine, held annually in Buffalo, NY, is a critical week.

Sure there is the fitness testing, but the rest of the week is an opportunity for teams to meet the prospects and talk with them to get a better understanding of their personality and off-ice demeanor.

Cheveldayoff said those chats sometimes lead to funny moments, like one he had with a goaltender.

“We asked where you think you’re going to go. He said ‘somewhere between the fifth and seventh round,’” Cheveldayoff recalled. “And we asked ‘you don’t want to go in the first or second round? Everyone seems to.’ He said ‘no no. Draft a couple good defensemen in front of me, then draft me.’ It was quite funny.”

All of that information will be considered prior to, and including, the time the Jets are on the clock on Friday and Saturday. When the Jets make a selection, player development coordinator Jimmy Roy will be in Los Angeles to greet the player, and the official first conversation with management will happen over Zoom. At that time, the process will also begin in terms of arranging travel and logistics for that player to attend Winnipeg’s development camp – which goes at hockey for all centre from June 30 to July 4.

But, if those numerous conversations with other general managers lead to a trade, perhaps the Jets end up with fewer picks than they came into the weekend with.

“We’re one of the bottom four teams to have picked in the draft in the last couple of years. We’ve used lots of picks in other forms to try and keep pushing this team,” said Cheveldayoff. “That’s why we’ll continue to look at anything that is available to us to keep pushing forward.”

ICE CHIPS

Cheveldayoff did have some updates on a couple players in the organization on Thursday.

Adam Lowry, who underwent surgery on May 27, is progressing well.

“He’s been doing maintenance on it over the course of years,” said Cheveldayoff, adding that after the end-of-season tests, it was suggested that Lowry get the procedure done. “He has a check-up coming up shortly. (Head coach Scott Arniel) said he spoke to him a couple days ago as well. He’s almost off the crutches. So he’s moving along.”

Both Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov had their seasons cut short due to injury. Lambert, who played in five games with the Jets this season, likely would’ve started skating with the team had Winnipeg advanced past the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

As for Chibrikov, he will be flying back to North America for a check-up on his lower-body injury, and Cheveldayoff said the forward – who has three goals and four points in five NHL games – will spend his training time in either Florida or Toronto.