Cheveldayoff, Jets prepared for decentralized Draft

WINNIPEG – One day ahead of the 2026 National Hockey League Draft, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and his staff are leaning on the two remote drafts held in 2020 and 2021 as a framework for this year’s decentralized event.
Cheveldayoff remembers that instead of walking from table to table, there were a lot more phone calls and text messages exchanged as a way to negotiate with other clubs in the league.
While he said Winnipeg was one of the teams that voted to keep the draft the same format as in previous years (and would do so again if another vote follows this year’s draft in Los Angeles), he knows that once the event starts the focus is solely on making improvements to the organization.
“People are generally talking about the same names. It’s just what order and where they fit,” said Cheveldayoff. “I guess that’s the fun part, the anticipation. We’ll have a long time to anticipate, less time than last year when we didn’t have a first round pick. At (28th overall), it will be an interesting process.”
Winnipeg’s hockey operations group will meet in downtown as their homebase, and use everything available to them when it comes time to make each of their five selections. As of Thursday afternoon, the Jets have picks in the first, third, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds, and will lean on an incredible amount of in-person viewings as well as analytics to make those picks.
“Take those 10 years or those eight years and you see where you had a guy on your list and see where he was taken,” said Cheveldayoff, explaining the analytical process. “You see where other respected outside lists have him on their list and (see) where they’re taken - and guys that are much smarter than me put him into the computer and write the algorithms to try and say that based on history, this guy could here - where we have him on our list and where they have him on their lists - we think there’s a great probability that he’s going to be there for you.”