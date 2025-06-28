Jets select Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

Boumedienne tallied 13 points in 40 games with Boston University as the youngest player in NCAA hockey

25DRAFT_1stRound_1920x1080SASCHA
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, June 27, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Boumedienne, 18, tallied 13 points (3G, 10A) in 40 games with Boston University as the youngest player in NCAA hockey during the 2024-25 campaign. The Stockholm, Sweden product was named to the 2024-25 Hockey East All-Academic Team. Prior to skating in the collegiate ranks, Boumedienne posted 27 points (3G, 24A) in 49 games with the Youngstown Phantoms and was named to the 2023-24 USHL All-Rookie Team.

Internationally, Boumedienne was named the Best Defenceman at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship where he captured a silver medal with Team Sweden. Boumedienne set a record for points by a defenceman at the tournament with 14 points (1G, 13A) in seven games, leading all players in assists. He also won a bronze medal at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

Sascha Boumedienne
Defence

Born Jan. 17, 2007 – Stockholm, Sweden

Height 6.02 -- Weight 183 -- Shoots L

-#####-

