THREE THINGS: Stanley scores again, Jets lose in OT

WINNIPEG – Brady Tkachuk scored 2:11 into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Jets got goals from Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley and Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant with 28 saves. The Jets went 1-2-1 on the four-game homestand and are 15-15-2 as they head out onto the road for three critical Central Division games starting with St. Louis on Wednesday.

DOING IT AGAIN

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said after the win over Washington on Saturday that was one of the best, most complete games of the year for his group. That being said, it has to happen again in order for Winnipeg to get back into a playoff spot. Arniel said that it took the Jets 15 minutes to get going and that they have to find a way to finish things off in the third period with a 2-1 lead. Winnipeg also had two great scoring chances in overtime by Linus Ullmark shut the door. Neal PIonk liked how his team stayed in it throughout the night.

"I didn't think our execution was great in the first start of the first period, kind of a theme that continued throughout the game," said Pionk.

"I thought we had good spurts, good spurts in the second. Played well enough to win. Just didn't get it done."

BAD BOUNCE

The Jets had the lead in the third period and had been defending very well for the most part and got some great goaltending from Hellebuyck. The Sens had their goaltender pulled for the extra attacker and Jake Sanderson’s shot went off Mark Scheifele’s stick and past Hellebucyk for the tying goal at 18:06.

"This is something that we have to find a way at the very end -- either to get that third goal or, the other side of it is not to allow the 6-on-5 goal against," said Scott Arniel.

"We've got to find a way, however that is. If that's making the next play so that it gets out of the zone, if that's blocking a shot, whatever it is, those are the things where you need those... We need two points. We need them bad."

O FROM THE D

The Jets were down 1-0 in the second period before their defence brought some offence to the game. First at 15:37, Kyle Connor did a great job of drawing two defenders towards him before sending the puck to Neal Pionk and his slap shop got past Linus Ullmark for his second of the season and first goal since November 18.