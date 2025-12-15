GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets hope they can carry over some momentum from Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals tonight when they host the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre (Amazon Prime, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets rode the momentum from Nino Niederreiter’s 1000th pregame celebration to dominate the high-flying Capitals, head coach Scott Arniel thought it was one of the best games of the year for his team.

"Yeah, for sure it was. It was 20 guys. That was complete, throughout the lineup, all four lines looking a lot alike. D were real solid,” said Arniel on Saturday.

“Obviously Helle was good when it had to be, but you're right. That was one of the best, most complete games of the year."

The Jets welcomed back their number one goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after his recovery from knee surgery and used that confidence to beat one of the best teams in the league.

“It’s been a grind. It’s been tough. Just a phenomenal job from top to bottom. Pete (MacDonald), great surgeon. Adam (Francilia) just did a phenomenal job with me. Behnad (Honarbakhsh) in Vancouver,” said Hellebuyck who made 24 saves.

“We saw a couple guys who really helped flush the system and get the blood pumping. Then the staff here, just so great. They were involved in every single way they possibly could. Just top to bottom, everyone worked so hard, so that’s why we got back early.”

The Jets will have a morning skate at 9:30 CT, check back here for more information about the lineup.

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show “The Check In” with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas at 12:30 CT.