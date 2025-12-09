GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets return home for a divisional matchup with the Dallas Stars after a 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday. The Jets have played six of their last seven games away from Canada Life Centre.

“it will be very nice. It feels like we haven’t been home a whole lot in the last month and a half. It will be nice to just get the two days,” said Mark Scheifele after Saturday’s game.

“Two days in between is rare, especially in a year like this one. Just gotta use it to our advantage.”

Scheifele and Kyle Connor have a not-so new linemate in Alex Iafallo who was bumped up with them on Saturday night and remained with them at practice on Monday. Head coach Scott Arniel has new looks on all four of his lines in an effort to get something going offensively as the team has struggled with consistency.

Gabriel Vilardi moves from the right side on the top line and joins up with Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter.

“I need four lines doing the same thing. And Gabe's excited about it. He's a big body guy that can maybe help that line get going. It's just a case of spreading a little bit of the wealth,” said Arniel.

“And I talked to Scheif and KC about this. And it's just... There's obviously a familiarity with Al. It's trying to get four lines going and then go from there."

