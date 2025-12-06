THREE THINGS: Fourth line produces two big goals in win

WINNIPEG – Cole Koepke had a goal and an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor, Tanner Pearson and Gabe Vilardi also scored for the Jets (14-12-1) who now have points in three of their last four games (2-1-1). Connor also had an assist recording his 615th and 616th career points and surpassed Ilya Kovalchuk (615) for the third most points in franchise history. Eric Comrie made 34 saves for Winnipeg who will face the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday night.

MUCH BETTER START

The last time the Jets faced the Sabres on Monday, Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the 3:01 mark of the first period on route to a 5-1 win. Friday night, Winnipeg made sure that they got off to a better start and Kyle Connor got them the first goal of the night.