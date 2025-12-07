BLOG: Arniel ready for another special outdoor game memory

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel has experienced outdoor games in the National Hockey League three times over his career. Two of those games were at Yankee Stadium, the other was at Citi Field (home of the Mets).

His fourth could be the most meaningful though, as the Jets will host the 2026 Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium on October 25, with the Montreal Canadiens as the opponent. Arniel played his first professional games for the Jets, he met his wife, Lia, in Winnipeg, and his son and daughter were raised in the Manitoba capital. Now, his grandchildren get to experience the city as we..

“I’ll try to make sure that they are all there. Just to be outside, the look on the grandkids (face) will be fun. That was a nice moment at all those games in New York, we all had the families (there),” said Arniel.

“Everybody got to skate and they don’t have the hockey lights on, they just have the stadium lights on, and they don’t have them as bright as they do during the game. You look up at the stars in the middle of a baseball stadium. It’s pretty cool.”