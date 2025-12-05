GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are coming home for a quick stop as they host the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets went 1-3-1 on their five-game road trip that wrapped up with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One of the positives coming out of the loss is that there was a big improvement from the previous game, which was a 5-1 loss in Buffalo.

“Yeah, the compete was there. Obviously, it sucks we got beat and didn’t get the win,” said Mark Scheifele.

“But that was a better blueprint for how our team has got to play. If we play like that, we’ll get some wins.”

