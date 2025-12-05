GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_25.12.05BUF
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are coming home for a quick stop as they host the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets went 1-3-1 on their five-game road trip that wrapped up with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One of the positives coming out of the loss is that there was a big improvement from the previous game, which was a 5-1 loss in Buffalo.

“Yeah, the compete was there. Obviously, it sucks we got beat and didn’t get the win,” said Mark Scheifele.

“But that was a better blueprint for how our team has got to play. If we play like that, we’ll get some wins.”

It has been a struggle for Winnipeg especially since they lost their Hart and Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Eric Comrie stopped 29 of 31 Canadiens shots, including numerous high-danger chances. Comrie’s .935 save percentage against the Canadiens was his third game of the season above the .930 mark, and his first such game since becoming the full-time starter on Nov. 21.

“I think for myself, I've just been trying to work as hard as I can every single day and get the best for this team, and they can,” said Comrie.

“They're getting the best for me, it's just, it's not going our way right now, but we're gonna find it. I think there's enough positivity, there's enough good game in our game right now that we can start getting some points here.”

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 9:30 CT. Check back here for the latest roster news later this morning.

