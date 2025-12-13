GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets are looking to get their homestand back on track with a Saturday night matchup against the Washington Capitals. The Jets have dropped three in a row and are hoping that a pre-game celebration will get them ready to go.

The Jets will celebrate Nino Niederreiter becoming the first Swiss born player to reach 1000 games in the NHL.

“We’d love to be on a five-game win streak for his 1,000th game. But we’re going to celebrate him and obviously try to come out with a great effort for his big night,” said Josh Morrissey.

“He’s a great guy, great teammate, always positive. Just really happy for him and his family. I think everyone involved in the game knows the hours and the work it takes and commitment and sacrifice.”

Niederreiter remembers his first game in the NHL.

“It goes by fast. I do got to say that. I mean, the first game, I know it was against Dallas, and I know I had a shot on net, and that's about it,” said Niederreiter.

“But remember, from that game, you're just kind of like living a dream, and then you go to 500 games where kind of comes up fairly fast, and then the last to 1000, kind of a grind where, it's, I mean, there's a lot up and down through your career, and you got to go through some trades and whatnot.”

Head coach Scott Arniel said he enjoys what the Swiss forward brings to the room each and every day.

“He giggles and laughs. He's a little bit sarcastic with the guys. It's fun, just the joking and camaraderie around the guys is good. He's been around a long time and been through a lot of experiences,” said Arniel.

“Did you say mysterious? I don't know if I'd put mysterious on him. Ninety-nine percent of the time he's pretty jovial. He enjoys coming to work every day.”

