THREE THINGS: Jets give up 4 goals in first, lose to Oilers 6-2

Vilardi and Koepke scored for the Jets who return home to begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday

2526_ThreeThings_EDM.12.06
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in a 7:24 span in the first period on route to a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place. Gabe Vilardi and Cole Koepke scored for the Jets who are now 14-13-1 on the season. Winnipeg will have two days between games before kicking off an important four-game homestand on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.

ROUGH FIRST PERIOD

The Jets have had an up and down week when it comes to their play in the first period. Following a disappointing performance in the opening frame in Buffalo in which they were outscored 3-0, Winnipeg played much better in the first 20 minutes in Montreal and again Friday night at home against the Sabres. However, the Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 7:24 with goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Matt Savoie. Jets coach Scott Arniel called a timeout hoping to let his group get their legs back but after Kyle Connor took a tripping penalty at 12:18, Evan Bouchard would score on the power play for a 4-0 lead after the first period. Eric Comrie was pulled after the opening period as Thomas Milic played the final two periods.

“Yeah, it's hard. You're trying to take steps forward. You’re trying to gain points no matter how you do it and, you know, that's another big step backwards,” said Scott Arniel.

“And we've been kind of repetitive on doing this and we've got to find a way to get that consistency in our game.”

LIFE IN THE THIRD

The Jets seemed to find their legs in the third period and got some great scoring chances and finally beat Stuart Skinner at 4:12 on some nice passing from the top line.

WPG@EDM: Vilardi scores goal against Stuart Skinner

Edmonton made it 6-1 just over nine minutes later before Cole Koepke got his second goal in as many games.

WPG@EDM: Koepke scores goal against Stuart Skinner

“I think the third was probably our best. We made some plays, we had some chances, had some O-zone time. You know, Skinner made some big saves. That was better in the third,” said Mark Scheifele.

“We finally have two days in between games for the first time in a long time. It’s been a long stretch, especially with being on the road a lot. We gotta get our rest and be ready for a good homestand.”

NO EXCUSES

The Jets were playing their second game in as many nights and have been on the road for six of their last seven games. The schedule hasn’t allowed for them to have much practice time during the last month and a half. But Josh Morrissey says that the condensed schedule should be any reason for the team’s struggles.

“It is part of the NHL but I think, like I said, it is part of being a great team, is handling that schedule,” said Morrissey.

“You might not feel your best, you might not be snapping it around like you do when you are on your ‘A’ game but you have to find ways to stay in hockey games and push games to OT and obviously get those greasy wins and I don’t think that was something we have done a great job of lately.”

