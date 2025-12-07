THREE THINGS: Jets give up 4 goals in first, lose to Oilers 6-2

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in a 7:24 span in the first period on route to a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place. Gabe Vilardi and Cole Koepke scored for the Jets who are now 14-13-1 on the season. Winnipeg will have two days between games before kicking off an important four-game homestand on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.

ROUGH FIRST PERIOD

The Jets have had an up and down week when it comes to their play in the first period. Following a disappointing performance in the opening frame in Buffalo in which they were outscored 3-0, Winnipeg played much better in the first 20 minutes in Montreal and again Friday night at home against the Sabres. However, the Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 7:24 with goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Matt Savoie. Jets coach Scott Arniel called a timeout hoping to let his group get their legs back but after Kyle Connor took a tripping penalty at 12:18, Evan Bouchard would score on the power play for a 4-0 lead after the first period. Eric Comrie was pulled after the opening period as Thomas Milic played the final two periods.

“Yeah, it's hard. You're trying to take steps forward. You’re trying to gain points no matter how you do it and, you know, that's another big step backwards,” said Scott Arniel.

“And we've been kind of repetitive on doing this and we've got to find a way to get that consistency in our game.”

LIFE IN THE THIRD

The Jets seemed to find their legs in the third period and got some great scoring chances and finally beat Stuart Skinner at 4:12 on some nice passing from the top line.