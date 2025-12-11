GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_25.12.11BOS
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets continue their four-game homestand with an interconference matchup against the Boston Bruins. Winnipeg is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, a game in which they looked a lot more like the team that won the Presidents Trophy last season.

“Obviously, it was not the result we wanted, but that is the kind of game you want to play. We spent a lot of time in their zone and limited them to not many chances 5-on-5,” said Cole Perfetti.

“They had a few chances and the ended-up scoring on them, but I thought we played pretty well and something we can look at and be happy with and use a lot of those things for (tonight’s) game.”

Perfetti is slowly working his way back from his ankle injury that he sustained in the preseason. The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in 15 games this season.

“It is all a mindset. If you keep doing the same thing, it’s not like you have got worse as a hockey player it’s just that sometimes the puck bounces for you and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Perfetti.

“I am trying to keep that confidence, and that is something I learned throughout my first year I went through it.”

Scott Arniel wants to make sure that Perfetti stays positive going forward.

“Hopefully you learn from your lessons in the past,” said Arniel.

“For him, I always talk about when you don't have the puck, what are you doing to get yourself one, into position to maybe recover it or two, getting yourself open to get a play from one of your teammates, being closer to the net or whatever it might be. Different things like that.”

Perfetti did get an assist on Logan Stanley’s third period goal on Tuesday and Arniel is hoping the Jets being at home and getting some much-needed practice time will help. When Perfetti returned to the lineup last month, he arrived during a hectic portion of the schedule.

“I think there was no time for him to really work on anything, whether it was his conditioning or in practice, those types of things, so he's had a few days here where he was able to do stuff. I think there was better, there were some good shifts last night that he can build off of,” said Arniel.

“I thought that he did a good job on a few reloads, where he was the F3 that got up above it and allowed our D to pinch. Those types of things are effort and work situations and that's the stuff that helps him build a shift into the next shift."

The Jets are also hoping their special teams gets on track. They went 0-for-4 on the power play marking the fourth consecutive game in which their power play failed to score. Winnipeg’s current seven-game scoreless skid on the man advantage is the longest of the season. The Jets penalty kill also allowed a power play goal for the sixth consecutive contest, going 2-for-4.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 CT.

News Feed

THREE THINGS: Jets comeback attempt falls short

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

BLOG: Iafallo's turn with Scheifele and Connor

BLOG: Arniel ready for another special outdoor game memory

THREE THINGS: Jets give up 4 goals in first, lose to Oilers 6-2

Release: Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ returns to Winnipeg in October 2026 

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

THREE THINGS: Fourth line produces two big goals in win

GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

RELEASE: Jets host Holiday Game presented by Sport Chek Dec. 15

THREE THINGS: Jets get a point in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

THREE THINGS: Another slow start hurts Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

THREE THINGS: Niederreiter scores twice, Jets end 4-game slide

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

THREE THINGS: Jets lose fourth straight, Milic makes NHL debut

RELEASE: Gimli, Niverville and Oakbank are the 2026 Jets Town Takeover finalists