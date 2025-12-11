GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets continue their four-game homestand with an interconference matchup against the Boston Bruins. Winnipeg is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, a game in which they looked a lot more like the team that won the Presidents Trophy last season.

“Obviously, it was not the result we wanted, but that is the kind of game you want to play. We spent a lot of time in their zone and limited them to not many chances 5-on-5,” said Cole Perfetti.

“They had a few chances and the ended-up scoring on them, but I thought we played pretty well and something we can look at and be happy with and use a lot of those things for (tonight’s) game.”

Perfetti is slowly working his way back from his ankle injury that he sustained in the preseason. The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in 15 games this season.

“It is all a mindset. If you keep doing the same thing, it’s not like you have got worse as a hockey player it’s just that sometimes the puck bounces for you and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Perfetti.

“I am trying to keep that confidence, and that is something I learned throughout my first year I went through it.”