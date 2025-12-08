BLOG: Iafallo's turn with Scheifele and Connor

WINNIPEG – Last Friday, Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked about if he had thought about breaking up his number one line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi.
“Believe me, I’ve debated this for a long time. We’ve been talking about it. I’ve got some ideas,” said Arniel last week.
“But at the end of the day, we are getting zero goals and it’s hard when that line can score like that. You hope they can go out and do what they do and outscore the opposition.”
On Saturday in Edmonton, Arniel did break up his top line putting Alex Iafallo up with Scheifele and Connor trying to get a spark as the team trailed 4-0 to the Oilers after one period and eventually lost 6-2.
Monday morning, at the Jets practice, the top line once again had Alex Iafallo with Connor and Scheifele.
“I'm just trying, obviously, to spark some people, spark some lines, spark some consistency, on the offensive side of things,” said Arniel.
“Just trying to find something that works here.”