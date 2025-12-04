RELEASE: Jets host Holiday Game presented by Sport Chek Dec. 15

WINNIPEG, Dec. 4, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will drop the puck on the holiday season with their Holiday Game presented by Sport Chek on Monday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators. Fans are encouraged to wear festive fits and can look forward to prizes and$10,000 worth of Sport Chek giveaways throughout the night with a grand prize of a $1,000 Sport Chek gift card.

More than 700 signed mystery ornaments featuring the Winnipeg Jets 15th anniversary logo will be sold exclusively at the Holiday Game for the Winnipeg Jets Wives and Girlfriends’ “Signed for the Holidays” fundraiser in support of the True North Youth Foundation. Each ornament will be wrapped to reveal a mystery signature, with four special ornaments including a bonus post-game meet and greet with Colin Miller, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nino Neiderreiter or Cole Perfetti.

Funds raised from the mystery ornaments will go toward the True North Youth Foundation’s core programs: , Project 11 and Camp Manitou. The three programs empower Manitoba youth to reach their potential by engaging them through hockey to be active participants in their education and communities, providing students with mental healthtools and strategies and giving underserved youth the opportunity to attend camp.

The “Signed for the Holidays” fundraiser is one of many initiatives the Wives and Girlfriends will organize this season to give back to the community.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Holiday Game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

