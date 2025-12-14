THREE THINGS: Jets give Nino extra reason to celebrate

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck made – saves to help the Winnipeg Jets past the Washington Capitals 5-1 at Canada Life Centre. Gabe Vilardi had two goals, Mark Scheifele (2A), Kyle Connor (2A), Adam Lowry (2A), Alex Iafallo (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi-point nights for the Jets who are back to .500 (15-15-1). Morrissey reached 400 career points as well; the Jets will close out the homestand Monday against the Ottawa Senators.
CELEBRATING NINO 1000
Nino Niederreiter became the first Swiss born NHLer to play 1000 games. Nino was drafted fifth overall by the New York Islanders in 2010 and has spent time with five NHL franchises. He has played 212 games with Winnipeg, 434 games with the Minnesota Wild, 234 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, 64 with the New York Islanders, and 56 with the Nashville Predators. Before the game, Niederreiter was presented with a silver stick and this video filled with Swiss stars was played.