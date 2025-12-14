THREE THINGS: Jets give Nino extra reason to celebrate

Niederreiter played 15:45 and finished +1 and had two hits and has a ton of memories to take home with him on a special night and talked about the video tribute.

“I mean, it was amazing. It was something I will never forget,” said Niederreiter.

“Always, like I said, as a little boy, you dream about moments like this, and top it off as a win like that. It was amazing.”

HELLE’S BACK

On top of the Niederreiter 1000 game celebration, the Jets were pleased to welcome back their MVP, Connor Hellebuyck back after his recovery from knee surgery. Winnipeg went 3-8-1 without Hellebuyck in the lineup and his impact was felt on the penalty kill in the opening period as the Jets took two penalties and both Capital power plays were shut down. The Capitals broke Hellebuyck’s shutout bid with 3:28 left in the third period when Jakob Chychrun scored during a 5-on-3 man advantage. Hellebuyck finished with 24 saves and reached 331 career wins and passed Harry Lumley and into 30th spot on the all-time list.

“I mean, it’s hard for me to put that into words because I’m just doing my job back there. This core has just been together for so long and I’ve been very grateful to play a lot of games,” said Hellebuyck.

“You just have a way of playing with this core. We just meshed a certain way. Getting back in there feels great and I just felt like I hadn’t missed any time.”

SO MUCH BETTER

On Thursday, the Jets lost for the first time in regulation when scoring the game’s first goal. Tonight, they jumped out to an early lead thanks to Logan Stanley using hand-eye coordination to bat in his fifth goal of the season. Stanley has the same number of goals (5) in 31 games in 2025-26 that he did in his previous 202 games.