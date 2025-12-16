RELEASE: Jets fans vote Gimli winner of 2026 Jets Town Takeover

WINNIPEG, Dec. 15, 2025 – Winnipeg Jets fans have chosen Gimli to host the 2026 Jets Town Takeover on March 19, 2026.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate their town or vote for the finalists in this season’s contest,” said Kory Harnum, Manager of Community Relations for True North Sports + Entertainment. “It was exciting to see interest from so many communities wanting to host this experience as well as the passionate voting response, and we can’t wait to bring the 2026 Jets Town Takeover to Gimli.”

Fans came out strong to show their support, racking up over 12,500 votes to secure Gimli as this season’s winner.

“It was truly overwhelming to see the support we received to win this season’s Jets Town Takeover,” said Lenni Finnbogason, Recreation Programmer with the Rural Municipality of Gimli. “The backbone of this community is the people, and to see us come together as one to make this happen was very heartwarming.”

Gimli will host a full day of events, including Project 11 mental wellness sessions at Gimli schools, a Winnipeg Jets Alumni & Friends on-ice session for local minor hockey teams and a Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins all-ages watch party that brings the gameday experience to the community, complete with Mick E. Moose, giveaways and familiar gameday hosts.

More details on the March 19 celebration will be available closer to the event.

Winnipeg Jets tickets are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

#