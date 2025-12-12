THREE THINGS: Jets drop third straight, lose 6-3 to Bruins

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets lost their third game in a row as they lost 6-3 to the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre dropping them below .500 at 14-15-1. Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets, Mark Scheifele saw his point streak come to an end at eight games. Eric Comrie made 18 saves. Winnipeg will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

PK AND DEFENDING ISSUES

The Jets gave up two power play goals on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars, and you could argue that was the deciding factor in Winnipeg’s loss. Boston came to town with the NHL’s sixth ranked power play and with the Jets leading 1-0 in the first period, the Bruins scored back-to-back power play goals 2:04 apart to take the lead. It marked the seventh straight game that the Jets have allowed a power play goal. On top of the PK struggles, the Jets outshot the Bruins 29-24 but gave up 13 high danger chances at 5-on-5.

“I mean, tonight, special teams a big part of it. I think especially on the PK, we got to be better. And then, you give up a few grade A's,” said Morgan Barron.

“I think can look at the shot clock and whatever, all that stuff, but we're giving up good chances, and didn't really give ourselves a good chance to kind of help Comms out tonight, I didn't feel like.”

STEP FORWARD, STEP BACK

The Jets looked like they had worked out some of their issues and looked a lot like the team we saw last year on Tuesday. But even after taking a 1-0 lead, they gave up three straight goals and had to claw their way back once again. So, Winnipeg looked good in spurts and then not so good in others and that is a source of frustration for head coach Scott Arniel.

“Got some real big momentum at the end of the first (period). We got back into the game to make it 3-2. Thought there was stretches of the second where there would be 2-3 shifts in a row and then we go down to our end and give up a couple of glorious opportunities against,” said Arniel.

“It was just the inconsistency of building off of good parts of the game and there were stretches there where we would 2-3 minutes where we gave up grade A opportunities. So we just got to keep hammering it home here.”

GETTING GUYS GOING

During this tough stretch for the Jets, they have been searching for goals from other names than Scheifele, Connor and Vilardi. Winnipeg got just that in the first period when Morgan Barron banged in his first goal since Oct 16, ending a 19-game goalless drought.