THREE THINGS: Jets get a point in Montreal

Cole Caufield scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets whose record drops to 13-12-1. Eric Comrie was a big reason the Jets got a point on Wednesday night with 29 saves, five of those coming in overtime. The Jets will come home for one game on Friday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres.
BIG NIGHT FOR COMMS
Winnipeg did Eric Comrie no favours the other night in Buffalo as the Jets came out slow and were down 3-0 after 20 minutes which led to Scott Arniel pulling Comrie. The 30-year-old was back in the net against the Canadiens and was brilliant in the opening frame making four grade A stops including two in the sequence.