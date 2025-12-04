THREE THINGS: Jets get a point in Montreal

With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, Comrie came up huge again with under seven minutes remaining as he denied Cole Caufield from the go-ahead goal. In overtime, Ivan Demidov looked to give the Habs the win, but Comrie’s glove made sure that didn’t happen, the Jets goaltender finished with 29 saves.

"I mean, we got a pretty skilled team, and they got a pretty skilled team, so you're gonna expect some chances both ways," said Comrie about the back-and-forth overtime.

"And hats off to their guy. Their guy was awesome as well. I mean, if I was a fun goalie duel in overtime there a lot of fun battling back and forth with Dobes there. It was a lot of fun."

BIG BOY LINE

The line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi came into Wednesday night having scored 37 of the team’s 77 goals (48.1%) this season. That trend continued against Montreal when the top line opened the scoring at 18:35 of the first period. Kyle Connor chipped the puck past Noah Dobson in the neutral zone and then out raced the Canadiens defenceman for the puck, threw it into the slot and Mark Scheifele threw in his 14th of the season.