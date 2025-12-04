THREE THINGS: Jets get a point in Montreal

Eric Comrie made 29 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens

2526_ThreeThings_MTL.12.03
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Cole Caufield scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets whose record drops to 13-12-1. Eric Comrie was a big reason the Jets got a point on Wednesday night with 29 saves, five of those coming in overtime. The Jets will come home for one game on Friday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres.

BIG NIGHT FOR COMMS

Winnipeg did Eric Comrie no favours the other night in Buffalo as the Jets came out slow and were down 3-0 after 20 minutes which led to Scott Arniel pulling Comrie. The 30-year-old was back in the net against the Canadiens and was brilliant in the opening frame making four grade A stops including two in the sequence.

With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, Comrie came up huge again with under seven minutes remaining as he denied Cole Caufield from the go-ahead goal. In overtime, Ivan Demidov looked to give the Habs the win, but Comrie’s glove made sure that didn’t happen, the Jets goaltender finished with 29 saves.

"I mean, we got a pretty skilled team, and they got a pretty skilled team, so you're gonna expect some chances both ways," said Comrie about the back-and-forth overtime.

"And hats off to their guy. Their guy was awesome as well. I mean, if I was a fun goalie duel in overtime there a lot of fun battling back and forth with Dobes there. It was a lot of fun."

BIG BOY LINE

The line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi came into Wednesday night having scored 37 of the team’s 77 goals (48.1%) this season. That trend continued against Montreal when the top line opened the scoring at 18:35 of the first period. Kyle Connor chipped the puck past Noah Dobson in the neutral zone and then out raced the Canadiens defenceman for the puck, threw it into the slot and Mark Scheifele threw in his 14th of the season.

WPG@MTL: Scheifele scores goal against Jakub Dobeš

In the second period, almost two minutes after the Canadiens had tied the game at one, the Scheifele line went to work again. This time dominating an entire shift after Juraj Slafkovsky lost his stick in the Canadians zone, Vilardi spotted Connor off to the side and Connor snapped in the go-ahead goal for his 14th of the campaign. Per NHL Stats, Connor and Scheifele combined on the same goal for the 253rd and 254th time of their careers. The only duo in Jets/Thrashers history to factor on the same goal more are Scheifele and Blake Wheeler (258).

WPG@MTL: Connor scores goal against Jakub Dobeš

OTHER LINES WERE GOOD

While the Jets were lacking in the secondary scoring department, Scott Arniel felt his other three lines did a great job with o-zone time and other factors.

“Sometimes it’s just wearing the opposition down and it’s building it up for the next line,” said Arniel.

“But I really liked JT’s (Jonathan Toews) line, I thought that line had some really good looks. I thought that line had some really good looks and then Low's line and Bear's line (were) heavy. They played that heavy game that kind of wears them down.”

