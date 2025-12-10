THREE THINGS: Jets comeback attempt falls short

Mark Scheifele scores twice and Logan Stanley had the other goal in 4-3 loss to Stars

2526_ThreeThings_DAL.12.09
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Dallas Stars jumped out to a 3-0 second period lead and held on for a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Jets fell to .500 on the season (14-14-1) with the loss. Mark Scheifele scored twice and Logan Stanley had the other goal, Kyle Connor had two assists and Eric Comrie finished with 15 saves. Winnipeg will continue the homestand Thursday when they welcome the Boston Bruins.

A LOT BETTER

After losing 6-2 in Edmonton on Saturday night, the Jets used the two days off between games to their advantage. Dallas scored 44 seconds into the game and led the whole night but Winnipeg carried most of the play especially 5-on-5 and outshot the Stars 33-19.

“Yeah, I thought we played great. You know, that’s obviously a stretch of games - well, that Edmonton game - that we like our game,” said Scheifele.

“It was nice to get two days of rest before this one, so, you can look at that one and look what worked, and keep doing that.”

NOT GIVING UP

The Jets top line had a productive first period, but it really picked things up in the second period down by a few goals. Mark Scheifele started things off at 11:04 when he forced Nils Lundqvist to turnover the puck, Scheifele then one-timed a pass from Kyle Connor past DeSmith for his 15th of the season.

DAL@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Casey DeSmith

With just over a minute left in the second and with their power play just ending, the Jets won a puck battle in the corner, the puck ended up on Josh Morrissey’s stick, and he spotted a wide open Scheifele to get the Jets within one goal.

DAL@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Casey DeSmith

After Dallas made it 4-2 with their second power play goal of the night, the Jets didn’t back off as Logan Stanley pulled Winnipeg within one goal again pouncing on his own rebound.

DAL@WPG: Stanley scores goal against Casey DeSmith

"The scores 3-nothing, but we didn't feel like we were out of the game. We thought we were playing well and we missed some chances early, and they capitalized on a couple mistakes,” said Logan Stanley.

“So we thought we were right in it, and I thought we did a good job responding.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

For the sixth straight game the Jets gave up a power play goal (two tonight against the third best power play in the league) and had four power plays of their own including one late in the game that would have tied the contest. Dallas did not allow the Jets to get set up on their final man advantage of the night. It’s now seven straight games that Winnipeg has gone without a power play goal.

“That’s something they’re good at,” said Mark Scheifele.

“That’s an opportunity where we need to get one, or at least get some opportunities or get some chances. It sucked that we didn’t.”

