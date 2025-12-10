THREE THINGS: Jets comeback attempt falls short

WINNIPEG – The Dallas Stars jumped out to a 3-0 second period lead and held on for a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Jets fell to .500 on the season (14-14-1) with the loss. Mark Scheifele scored twice and Logan Stanley had the other goal, Kyle Connor had two assists and Eric Comrie finished with 15 saves. Winnipeg will continue the homestand Thursday when they welcome the Boston Bruins.

A LOT BETTER

After losing 6-2 in Edmonton on Saturday night, the Jets used the two days off between games to their advantage. Dallas scored 44 seconds into the game and led the whole night but Winnipeg carried most of the play especially 5-on-5 and outshot the Stars 33-19.

“Yeah, I thought we played great. You know, that’s obviously a stretch of games - well, that Edmonton game - that we like our game,” said Scheifele.

“It was nice to get two days of rest before this one, so, you can look at that one and look what worked, and keep doing that.”

NOT GIVING UP

The Jets top line had a productive first period, but it really picked things up in the second period down by a few goals. Mark Scheifele started things off at 11:04 when he forced Nils Lundqvist to turnover the puck, Scheifele then one-timed a pass from Kyle Connor past DeSmith for his 15th of the season.