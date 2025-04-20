Three things - Scheifele line dominates Game 1

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) each had three points in the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre to take a 1-0 series lead. Alex Iafallo, Jared Anderson-Dolan and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg who won their first game of the playoff series for the third straight year. Scott Arniel became the second coach to win in their playoff debut with the Jets/Thrashers franchise, joining Rick Bowness (Game 1 in 2023 R1)., the Jets will host the Blues in Game 2 on Monday.

TOP LINE LEADS THE WAY

The Jets are going to go as far as the top line takes them and Saturday was a tremendous start for Scheifele, Connor and Iafallo. Scheifele scored a power play goal to even the game at one at 13:38 of the first. Then with the Jets trailing 3-2 in the third period, Scheifele banked a pass off the side of the net that went right to Iafallo, and he slid the puck to the far corner behind Jordan Binnington. That assist pushed Scheifele (40 points) past Blake Wheeler (39 points) into first place for most playoff points in Jets/Thrashers history.

STL@WPG: Iafallo scores goal against Jordan Binnington

Scheifele would factor in on the game winning goal with 1:36 left in the period, the Jets centreman spotted Connor open on the right side and he one-timed the pass past Binnington. It marked the latest go-ahead goal in Jets/Thrashers history, eclipsing Blake Wheeler (55:01 in Game 3 of 2018 R2).

"I think they read off each other so well, they’re so dynamic together, and then their space is incredible," said Adam Lowry about Scheifele and Connor.

"They don’t crowd each other in the (offensive) zone, but they always seem to have that tight support whenever they need an out. It was great to see them rewarded. I thought they had a heck of a Game 1.”

HELLEBUYCK SAVE BUILDS MOMENTUM

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner wasn’t very busy over the final two periods but with the Blues leading 2-1 in the second, Hellebuyck came up with his most important save of the night. Jordan Kyrou got in behind the Jets defence and was going in on a breakaway and tried to beat Hellebuyck five-hole, the Jets goaltender shut the door. From that point, Winnipeg only gave up two shots over the entire third period and 17 total for the game.

“In one of those types of games, there’s not a lot of action, there’s not a whole lot of feel. You just have to make one big save and that’s going to be the difference maker. I thought that was it," said Hellebuyck when asked about his save on Kyrou.

"That being said, I felt good all night. I was just waiting to get some action. I thought we were controlling the play pretty well there."

RARE NIGHT FOR PK

Winnipeg’s penalty kill was in a good place heading into the postseason killing better than 80 per cent of the time they were shorthanded since the start of February. On the other side, St. Louis power play was the third best unit since the 4 Nations Face-Off at 29.5%. The Blues opened the scoring while on the power play in the first period at 9:31 when Robert Thomas beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side. In the second period and the game tied at two, Jordan Kyrou fired a shot that Hellebuyck didn’t see thanks to Oskar Sundqvist providing the screen. It’s just the third time in the last 43 games that Winnipeg had allowed two power play goals in a game.

