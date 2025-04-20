Three things - Scheifele line dominates Game 1

HELLEBUYCK SAVE BUILDS MOMENTUM

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner wasn’t very busy over the final two periods but with the Blues leading 2-1 in the second, Hellebuyck came up with his most important save of the night. Jordan Kyrou got in behind the Jets defence and was going in on a breakaway and tried to beat Hellebuyck five-hole, the Jets goaltender shut the door. From that point, Winnipeg only gave up two shots over the entire third period and 17 total for the game.

“In one of those types of games, there’s not a lot of action, there’s not a whole lot of feel. You just have to make one big save and that’s going to be the difference maker. I thought that was it," said Hellebuyck when asked about his save on Kyrou.

"That being said, I felt good all night. I was just waiting to get some action. I thought we were controlling the play pretty well there."

RARE NIGHT FOR PK

Winnipeg’s penalty kill was in a good place heading into the postseason killing better than 80 per cent of the time they were shorthanded since the start of February. On the other side, St. Louis power play was the third best unit since the 4 Nations Face-Off at 29.5%. The Blues opened the scoring while on the power play in the first period at 9:31 when Robert Thomas beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side. In the second period and the game tied at two, Jordan Kyrou fired a shot that Hellebuyck didn’t see thanks to Oskar Sundqvist providing the screen. It’s just the third time in the last 43 games that Winnipeg had allowed two power play goals in a game.