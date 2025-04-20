Three things - Scheifele line dominates Game 1

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) each had three points in the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre to take a 1-0 series lead. Alex Iafallo, Jared Anderson-Dolan and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg who won their first game of the playoff series for the third straight year. Scott Arniel became the second coach to win in their playoff debut with the Jets/Thrashers franchise, joining Rick Bowness (Game 1 in 2023 R1)., the Jets will host the Blues in Game 2 on Monday.
TOP LINE LEADS THE WAY
The Jets are going to go as far as the top line takes them and Saturday was a tremendous start for Scheifele, Connor and Iafallo. Scheifele scored a power play goal to even the game at one at 13:38 of the first. Then with the Jets trailing 3-2 in the third period, Scheifele banked a pass off the side of the net that went right to Iafallo, and he slid the puck to the far corner behind Jordan Binnington. That assist pushed Scheifele (40 points) past Blake Wheeler (39 points) into first place for most playoff points in Jets/Thrashers history.