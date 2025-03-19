Three things - Rare off night defensively for Jets

The Winnipeg Jets did not hit the 100-point mark for the third time in franchise history after losing to the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 at Rogers Arena. Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets who saw their record drop to 47-18-4 and thanks to Washington’s win over Detroit, are tied with the Caps with 98 points atop the NHL standings. Connor Hellebuyck took the loss (39-10-3), Winnipeg will close out this road trip Thursday in Edmonton.

STRANGE NIGHT

The Jets came into the night as the best defensive team in the league facing a Canucks team that had scored only one goal in their last game, a 3-1 loss to Utah. In fact, the Canucks scoring woes were well documented having scored three goals or less in 29 of their last 32 games. Vancouver played some desperate hockey scoring three times in the opening period, Drew O’Connor opened the scoring at 4:55 before Nikolaj Ehlers tied it with his 22nd. The Canucks then got goals from Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander 1:28 apart to lead by two after one.