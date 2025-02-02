Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

The Jets have won six straight games after 5-4 victory in Washington

2425-Three_Things_WSH
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets won their sixth game in a row beating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime to finish their road trip 3-0. Josh Morrissey scored twice, Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg and Alex Iafallo had the other goals for the Jets (37-14-3), who are now two points clear of the Capitals for first overall. Mark Scheifele secured his 10th consecutive 60-point season with an assist on Morrissey’s game winning goal, which is the most by an active player. The Jets ended an 11-game winless streak in Washington dating back to April 23, 2013. Connor Hellebuyck won his 33rd game of the season for the Jets who will now head home to face Carolina on Tuesday.

J-MO THE HERO

The Jets and Capitals came into action Saturday as the first and second ranked team in the NHL. Winnipeg led the league in goal differential (+63), Washington was second (+54), Winnipeg was also first in goals per game (3.58) and Washington second (3.49), Washington did have the edge in goals against per game (2.39) with Winnipeg right behind them (2.40). The game lived up to the hype with Winnipeg taking a 4-2 lead at 1:10 of the third period blasting a shot high blocker side on Logan Thompson.

WPG@WSH: Morrissey scores goal against Logan Thompson

Washington would tie the game with goals from Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin which would send the game to overtime. Morrissey closed out the game playing give-and-go with Mark Scheifele and the Jets defenceman went to the front of the net and one-timed Scheifele’s pass for his fourth career overtime goal.

“Scheif did a good job driving through and just tried to slip my check and go to the net,” said Morrissey.

“He made an amazing pass and had half the net to shoot at, so it was nice play by him.”

WPG@WSH: Morrissey scores goal against Logan Thompson

PIONK AND SAMBERG

Since Dylan Samberg returned to the Jets lineup on January 10, Winnipeg has gone 9-2-1. Samberg and his defence partner Neal Pionk give the Jets two solid defence pairings to go up against the other team’s best forwards. The duo combined for a goal and three assists as both had multi-point games on Saturday. Pionk had a couple of assists and is now at 28 assists in just 54 games, he had the same amount in 82 last season. Samberg scored a big goal in the first period helping Winnipeg get out to a 2-0 lead and now has a career high four goals this season.

WPG@WSH: Samberg scores goal against Logan Thompson

OVI WATCH

Alex Ovechkin came into the night with 876 career goals meaning the Capitals captain need just 19 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. Ovechkin has recorded 100 points (55g, 45a) in 73 career games against Winnipeg/Atlanta, the most goals he has scored against a single franchise. Winnipeg had held Ovechkin in check until the third period when the Caps captain blasted home his 24th of the season and 56th career marker against the Jets to tie the contest at four at the 12:21 mark. Ovechkin is now 18 goals away from standing alone atop the all-time goal scoring list.

