Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

The Winnipeg Jets won their sixth game in a row beating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime to finish their road trip 3-0. Josh Morrissey scored twice, Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg and Alex Iafallo had the other goals for the Jets (37-14-3), who are now two points clear of the Capitals for first overall. Mark Scheifele secured his 10th consecutive 60-point season with an assist on Morrissey’s game winning goal, which is the most by an active player. The Jets ended an 11-game winless streak in Washington dating back to April 23, 2013. Connor Hellebuyck won his 33rd game of the season for the Jets who will now head home to face Carolina on Tuesday.

J-MO THE HERO

The Jets and Capitals came into action Saturday as the first and second ranked team in the NHL. Winnipeg led the league in goal differential (+63), Washington was second (+54), Winnipeg was also first in goals per game (3.58) and Washington second (3.49), Washington did have the edge in goals against per game (2.39) with Winnipeg right behind them (2.40). The game lived up to the hype with Winnipeg taking a 4-2 lead at 1:10 of the third period blasting a shot high blocker side on Logan Thompson.