Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo scored the game winning goal with 27 seconds left in the game and Mark Scheifele recorded his 27th goal of the season. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves as the Jets dominated the Kraken outshooting them 36-19 including 19-5 in the second period. Josh Morrissey had an assist and reached 40 points for the third consecutive season. Winnipeg (31-12-3) will close out their eight game homestand Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

GWG IN GAME NUMBER 600

Dylan DeMelo arrived tonight ready to play in his 600th career game and was clearly not expecting to be the late game hero for Winnipeg tonight. But with under 30 seconds left and the game tied at one, DeMelo took a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers and sent a perfect shot high glove side past Joey Daccord for his second goal of the season and second game winning goal of the campaign.

“600 games is obviously a great accomplishment, I’m proud of it. Takes a lot of people to help you get there,” said DeMelo.

“So that was kind of in my mind before the game. Your family, your friends, coaches, everybody, your teammates, all the staff to kind of get you here. To score the game winner just put the cherry on top.”