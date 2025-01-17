Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

DeMelo scores game winning goal with 27 seconds left for Jets

2425-Three_Things Heritage_SEA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo scored the game winning goal with 27 seconds left in the game and Mark Scheifele recorded his 27th goal of the season. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves as the Jets dominated the Kraken outshooting them 36-19 including 19-5 in the second period. Josh Morrissey had an assist and reached 40 points for the third consecutive season. Winnipeg (31-12-3) will close out their eight game homestand Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

GWG IN GAME NUMBER 600

Dylan DeMelo arrived tonight ready to play in his 600th career game and was clearly not expecting to be the late game hero for Winnipeg tonight. But with under 30 seconds left and the game tied at one, DeMelo took a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers and sent a perfect shot high glove side past Joey Daccord for his second goal of the season and second game winning goal of the campaign.

“600 games is obviously a great accomplishment, I’m proud of it. Takes a lot of people to help you get there,” said DeMelo.

“So that was kind of in my mind before the game. Your family, your friends, coaches, everybody, your teammates, all the staff to kind of get you here. To score the game winner just put the cherry on top.”

SEA@WPG: DeMelo scores goal against Joey Daccord

SCHEIF KEEPS SCORING

As we’ve seen a lot recently with this team, the Jets played another patient game. Trailing 1-0 almost to the halfway mark of the game, Jamie Oleksiak took an interference penalty. 34 seconds into that power play, Mark Scheifele took advantage of a juicy rebound given up by Joey Daccord and scored his 27th goal of the season. Since December 1, Scheifele has scored 14 times leading the league in that category along with the Oilers Leon Draisaitl.

SEA@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Joey Daccord

60 POINTS FOR CONNOR

Kyle Connor had the primary assist on Scheifele’s power play goal in the second period and that got him to the 60-point mark (26-34-60) this season. Connor tied Blake Wheeler (46 GP in 2018-19) as the fastest player in Jets team history to reach the 60-point mark in a season. Ilya Kovalchuk (39 GP in 2005-06 & 44 GP in 2007-08) and Marc Savard (44 GP in 2005-06) hit the mark in fewer games with the Thrashers.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Three things - Kyle Connor puts on a show

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Three things - Jets come up short in OT

NHL announces Jets First and Second Quarter-Century Teams

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month

Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Jets host third annual Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 11

Three things - No puck luck for Jets in loss to Wings